Dear Editor:
I just wanted to respond to Jennifer Langdon's column of Tuesday, December 24th.
She states that the movie White Christmas introduces one of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time. I assume that she is talking about the song "White Christmas", written by Irvin Berlin. That movie is from 1954 and is in color and I have to admit that it is a very fine movie. However, the song "White Christmas" was actually introduced in the 1942 movie "Holiday Inn" starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Even though it is in black and white, it is also a fine movie and contains songs by Irvin Berlin.
Phillip Gerlt
Sedalia
