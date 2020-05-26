How do we measure or define love?
“Love” is defined as “an intense feeling of deep affection.”
This is the kind of love that we have for our parents, spouse, children and other family members. It is the love that sharpens our intense feelings of protection when we feel one of those people is being threatened. It is also the feeling we receive when we are proud and passionate for them. It is this love that drives us to care for one another in our highest highs and our lowest lows. It is usually unconditional and quite powerful.
This love can withstand almost any storm. I say “almost” because there are things that can sadly break that type of love. A breach of trust, drug or alcohol addiction, mental illness, abuse in any form and lies that we believe and won’t let go of. I’m sure you might be able to think of other things that could break this kind of love because everyone has their own story.
The other love I would like to discuss is called “Agape Love.”
You may have learned about Agape love in church. Others will know it as simply being a good person. But it goes much deeper than that.
I’m not much on utilizing Wikipedia for my sources of information, but I found its explanation of the term to be the most accurate in the shortest statement, so I want to share it with you:
“Agape is a Greco-Christian term referring to love, ‘the highest form of love, charity’ and ‘the love of God for man and of man for God.’ The word is not to be confused with philia, brotherly love, or philautia, self-love, as it embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and persists regardless of circumstance. It goes beyond just the emotions to the extent of seeking the best for others.”
Over the past few months, I have seen the best and worst in people. There is so much confusion and so many conflicting reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 that we just don’t know who or what to believe, so we have decided to believe what we personally want to believe.
I am caught up in it just as much as anyone else. Should I use a mask or should I not? Is it OK for me to hug someone that I have known all of my life simply because I have known them for 52 years? I don’t believe this virus discriminates in that way.
Allow me to give you an example of Agape love:
You have been working all day and it has been a very long day. You have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some things for dinner but you are already running behind because you had to stop at the post office on your way. Your family is waiting and they are hungry. In the back of your mind, you know that there is a pile of laundry waiting, the dog rolled in mud and the plants have to be watered. You’re going to run out of daylight and there is no way that your head will hit the pillow before 11 p.m.
You gather your things at the grocery store and stand on the blue line to wait your turn when out of the corner of your eye, you see an elderly couple slowly making their way to the line you are standing in. They are obviously struggling just to make it through the store and they look at you with pleading eyes for just a little help. This is crunch time.
Agape love will help the elderly couple by allowing them to go ahead of you. Putting everything aside that just went through your mind, you chose to think of others before yourself. That is Agape love.
The pictures and videos that came from the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day Weekend did not present as Agape love. Those folks were thinking of themselves before others. They were just looking for a good time after being cooped up for so long, but the danger hasn’t passed and it will likely be a good while before it does.
The Pettis County Health Center released a plea on Tuesday for everyone to continue to utilize social distancing and mask protection. After a decline in positive cases, we are now on the rise again because we are becoming lax. We are tired and I understand that.
Remember that “propaganda” goes both ways. Just because some people are telling you this is all “cow manure” doesn’t make it true. If you know someone who has suffered through COVID-19 on a ventilator, you will know what I mean. Until others do, I’m afraid Agape love may not prevail.
