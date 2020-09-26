It can be hard to value an experience when you are caught in the middle of it. The benefits of time and maturity allow for the distillation of those moments, making them worth savoring as we grow older.
As part of the Introduction to Journalism class I co-teach at Smith-Cotton High School, the students interview me, taking turns to ask their own questions; they use the responses to write a brief profile story. This week, at the end of the interview session, one student asked what advice I would give to high schoolers.
“Don’t overvalue criticism and negative comments you receive from people who are only in your life for the sliver of time you are in high school,” I told them. “Once you graduate, you likely will be connected to only three or four people in your class. The opinions of others who don’t really know you should not matter to you.”
High school is a difficult time for students. They are crossing the bridge from adolescence to adulthood, and that path is riddled with challenges including peer pressure, time management, career planning, relationships and more. It is overwhelming in even the best scenarios. When the current pandemic is factored in, the difficulties increase.
I see students doing all they can to manage their academics, play sports and be involved in activities, as well as often holding down a part-time job. The last thing these students need or deserve is criticism from peers or adults about their teams’ lack of success on the field. Herm Edwards, now the head coach for Arizona State University’s football program, famously said, “You play to win the game.” While that is absolutely true, students don’t only play for win-loss records.
At the start of athletic events, a Missouri State High School Activities Association announcement is provided reminding all in attendance that the contest is an educational opportunity. Addressing the benefits of high school sports, education researcher Grace Chen spelled out 10 distinct areas, including physical fitness; teamwork and cooperation; leadership; and building social relationships. She also highlighted the importance of “the three Ps:” persistence, patience and practice.
“Team members learn that practice is required, even when they would prefer to be spending time with friends,” she wrote for Public School Review (publicschoolreview.com). “They learn the harder they work, the better they perform. They also discover that by never giving up, they are more likely to achieve their goals.”
We know that for some students, activities such as band, show choir and art are the reason they show up at school each day; along the way, they pick up knowledge about math, social studies and science. The same is true for athletics, and being overly critical of players, programs and coaches just pushes those students closer to the exit.
During Senior Night celebrations, athletes share their best memories from their time on the team. Often, what they reminisce about is not scoring a winning goal or capturing a conference title; their memories instead are filled with bonding on bus rides and funny moments from practices. Those memories are about sharing valuable time with people who are important in their lives. That’s winning, too.
While student athletes and coaches always should strive for success on the competition field, we all should recognize the victories they rack up through the experience of sports.
