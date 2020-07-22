As a former member of the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education, I would like to share several things with the community about the inside workings of the district that many have never heard about. Today I would like to tell you about “the gap.”
If you were to lay out a straight line (a spectrum) and think about the number of seniors who plan to attend a four-year college, those who plan to enter into a two-year program, obtain a vocational technical certificate or enter the workforce after high school, the numbers would look like this for the school year ending 2019:
Four-year college: 59 students (17%)
Two-year college: 113 students (32.56%)
Tech School: 27 students (7.78%)
Workforce: 98 students (28.24%)
Military: 27 students (7.8%)
Other: 20 students (5.76%)
Advanced Training: 1 (0.29%)
As you can see, there is a significant difference between those who went on to attend a four-year program and those who chose different paths. This is what is referred to as “the gap.” Several students who chose the four-year path quickly decided that it wasn’t for them and came back to attend State Fair Community College or enter the workforce. It happens every year.
In years past, the federal government focused on pushing all students to enter into a four-year college. I’m still not sure why they wanted that to happen. I suppose that because other countries are ahead of us in test scores (particularly science and math) it would make sense to push our students to obtain the same rate of progress. In my opinion, that was their first mistake in this area.
You’ll notice the percentage rate for students who chose to attend SFCC using the A+ program held the greatest interest for graduating seniors. However, 98 students chose to go directly into the workforce.
You might be surprised to know the Sedalia School District has programs in place for those who wish to enter the workforce straight out of high school.
There is a program called Sedalia FIT (Forty-hour Internship Tryout) that takes students out of the classroom and provides them an opportunity to shadow a seasoned professional in their area of interest. This allows students to experience what they believe could be their passion and make a decision as to whether or not it truly is. It also provides them with instant, credible resources for their resume.
The JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program at Smith-Cotton teaches students how to build a resume and keep it updated. They attend job fairs, work on FASFA applications (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), they walk through many local industries and small businesses to learn about potential jobs as well as developing many other critical life skills.
Sedalia 200 utilizes “WorkKeys,” an assessment-based curriculum that assists students in identifying the best fit for them in the workforce and then helps them determine which vocational certificate would work best in obtaining the job the student shows the highest interest in.
My sincere appreciation goes out to the 27 students who chose to join the military through participating in the JROTC program. These young men and women are the bravest of the brave and have been trained by some of the best military leaders the country has to offer.
Now let’s turn our attention to “Other.” All students, regardless of their ability to learn, have the right to free education. Whether we wish to acknowledge it or not, some students, unfortunately, do not have the capacity to learn as much as others. This is why standardized testing is so difficult. One size does not fit all and not all students will be able to meet the criteria of the standardized tests because they simply do not have the capacity to do so. We might find these students in jobs at the Center for Human Services or entering other specialized centers for further coaching and development.
I have heard some community members say, “Those kids that come out of Smith-Cotton can’t even count change!” This statement always makes me sad because I have seen firsthand how much effort goes into making sure these students have every opportunity to live a prosperous life. There are simply some students who do not have the capacity to count change back to you, but they have a job and they are making their own way because someone cared enough about them to make sure that they were prepared.
If you are interested in learning more about these programs or how you might be able to help, please call the Board Office at 660-829-6450 and ask for more information. It is always better to be part of the solution than part of the problem.
