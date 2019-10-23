During the 19th century, a home was seen as a visible sign not only as an indication of a family’s wealth but also as evidence of the family’s status. This attitude led architectural historian Wayne Andrews to provide a tongue-in-cheek definition of architectural style as that thing that prompts a homeowner to spend more money than is necessary in order to erect a building that is more elaborate than is necessary in order to impress oneself or others.
This attitude is apparent in Sedalia, most evidently in the pact made by George R. Smith, A.D. Jaynes, James Thompson, and Cyrus Newkirk that they would build large and impressive houses along Broadway Boulevard costing no less than $20,000. The attitude filtered downward to Sedalia’s professional class; these folks were not fabulously rich but they were firmly ensconced in the upper middle class.
Some of the well-off who built stylish houses were described in 1878 in an article in the Sedalia Democrat about houses built in 1877, including William Beck, Dr. H.T. Miller, E. McClellan, James Montgomery, C. Bischel, S.M. Morrison, L.N. Guild, and Dr. Allen.
McClelllan is described in the 1882 History of Pettis County and in the 1880 U.S. Census manuscript. The information from multiple sources must be put together to make a coherent whole. The book “Sedalia, Missouri,” published by the Sedalia Sentinel in 1903, provides more information that clarifies earlier information.
According to the 1882 History, Edwin W. McClellan was born and raised in Peoria County, Illinois. His parents, S.R. McClellan and Charlotte Osborne McClellan had come to Sedalia while Edwin was young, and he received education both in Oneida (state unnamed) and Sedalia. Edwin served as the deputy postmaster in Sedalia for six years before opening a book and stationery business in an “elegant” storeroom on Second Street.
The skills and connections he acquired at the post office aided him in his business, as he met many people and became popular in both Sedalia and throughout the county. Having been born poor, he worked hard and treated others honestly and so “accumulated quite a nice property.” His “elegant” two-story frame residence on Broadway, costing $1,200, was built in 1877. In 1880, McClellan married Sadie Castle, a young lady from an important rural Pettis County family, and brought her to his home.
The census identifies the McClellan household as including Edwin’s mother Lottie McClellan, 52, as a homemaker, and sons Edwin, 28, Warren, 25, and Frank, 22, affiliated with the bookstore. Sisters Katie, 20, and Heattie, 15, were at home and at school. The census was taken before Sadie’s and Edwin’s marriage, so she is not listed in the census.
“Sedalia, Missouri” provides more information about both the McClellan family and the bookstore. Edwin and Warren established the bookstore together, and Edwin soon took over Warren’s interest. The bookstore, the oldest in Sedalia, and the most “extensive and popular in Pettis County,” had moved to 314 S. Ohio. McClellan was active in the Prohibition Party, traveling throughout the state speaking on temperance issues.
