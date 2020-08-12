In the years leading up to the Civil War, Missouri was divided by attitudes toward slavery. Missouri had entered the Union in 1821 following the Missouri Compromise, which allowed the state of Maine to join the Union as a free state and Missouri to enter the Union as a slave state. Preserving the balance of slave states and free states was considered important to maintain an equal number of Senators representing free states and slave states in the U.S. Senate.
Passage of the Kansas Nebraska Act in 1854 brought tensions to a higher point. This action allowed the residents of territories such as Kansas to vote on whether they would enter the Union as slave states or free states. Violence resulted when Missourians went into Kansas to vote that Kansas should be a slave state and Kansans defended their right to vote that their state be free. Much of what was called the Border Wars between Missouri and Kansas resulted from this act.
The issues of the number of slave states and free states and whether slavery should continue in the United States affected all of Missouri, not just the counties along its western border. This is apparent in the newspapers in Pettis County before the Civil War.
Georgetown was established in 1833; it was named the county seat in 1837. The town grew to include a brick courthouse, stores, a subscription school, and a newspaper.
The Georgetown newspaper, called the Pettis County Independent, was established in 1857 by Bacon Montgomery. Despite the non-partisan stance implied in its name, the paper was an outspoken voice for anti-slavery and pro-Union sentiments. The 1882 History of Pettis County notes that at that time, “a newspaperman had to be ready to fight with both hand and pen.”
In April 1861, the Civil War started. Montgomery joined the Union forces under Gen. Nathaniel Lyon. He continued in the newspaper business, working with J.H. Middleton to edit the newly established Georgetown Journal, whose motto was “Born, reared and educated in the Union, we shall die in the Union, or die in a struggle to preserve it.”
According to the 1882 History of Pettis County, the Georgetown Journal reported and editorialized about an incident that occurred near the community. In May 1861, a group of southern-supporting militia from Warrensburg commanded by Capt. Ruth camped near Georgetown. Some residents of Georgetown, also southern sympathizers led by Mr. Bixby and Mr. Morrison, invited the militia to join them for mint juleps. The militiamen were “cordially received” by the southern sympathizers of Georgetown.
Montgomery editorialized that the invitation had “enlisted such an unhallowed cause a secession.” He further suggested Johnson County had made an error in sending its southern-supporting militia to Georgetown.
Montgomery’s editorial aroused the anger of Georgetown’s southern sympathizers who rallied and attacked the offices of the Journal. Montgomery, anticipating their violent action, had barricaded the office. While they were attempting to enter and destroy his printing press, Montgomery sent a young employee out the back door to call for help from Georgetown’s Union sympathizers.
Montgomery’s friends dispersed the rioters. However, the paper did not last long after this event. Publication of the Georgetown Journal as an advocate for the Union was suspended. After Pettis County “fell into the hands of the secessionists,” the Georgetown paper, without Bacon Montgomery as its editor, began to espouse a pro-Confederacy stance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.