Our town is full of them. They come in many sizes, places and ages. Some are strong, some are weak. Many throb with life, some just barely alive. Several have beautiful facilities, while some have tired old structures or even storefront quarters. Some even meet in homes or school buildings. A few have wonderful organs and pianos, raising great hymns of faith to the Lord, while some have no music at all. Several have buses to bring people in, many do not. A few have programs for every age group and social need, still others have only Sunday and Wednesday meetings.
Of course, I’m talking about churches. They vary widely, and it is not necessary for them to be “peas in a pod.” But, our churches have common standards, beliefs and practices. These are based on the Word of God. It is the purpose and duty of every church to proclaim the better way of life that only God can give and bring people into that life.
So, how are we doing? According to statistics, many churches and denominations are declining. Attendance has fallen off, and money dwindles. Fewer people are giving time to things of the Word and the church. Fewer people are bringing others to services with them. And of course, more people are finding fault with church leadership or practices. So, what’s the answer? I believe it is to be found within the church itself.
2 Chronicles 7:14 is very clear where the responsibility lies: If MY people, which are called by my name (believers), will humble themselves (not someone else), and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways (repent), then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land (America).” Are YOU ready to make a change?
