When we think of parables in the Bible, we often think of the parables Jesus told his disciples and those who asked him questions. There is a lot to glean and wrestle with in those parables, of course, but they aren’t the only ones found in the Bible. The Hebrew Scriptures also have some great parables for readers, as well.
In the beginning of the fifth chapter of Isaiah, Isaiah tells of a gardener who had a vineyard on a very fertile hill. And the gardener did all the right things to expect a great yield of grapes: “He dug it and cleared it of stones, and planted it with choice vines; he built a watchtower in the midst of it, and hewed out a wine vat in it.” Unfortunately, we are told that instead of yielding grapes, the field yielded wild grapes. In other words, they were grapes that were bitter, rotten, and not fit for wine making.
The gardener was, of course, extremely upset and disappointed. So he removed its hedge so it could be devoured. He removed its wall so it could be trampled down. He would not prune it or hoe it and would allow it to be overgrown with briers and thorns. He would also command the rains to no longer rain on the field any longer.
Wait a minute. Only God can control the rains. That’s when we realize this isn’t a simple story about a gardener who lacks a green thumb, but instead is really a story about God and the people of Israel. Or, about God and us. God has been the gardener in our lives. God has given us commandments to love God and love our neighbor as ourselves. God has given us love, compassion, and guided us from the very start of our lives.
And how have we responded? Not well, unfortunately. We worship the gods of Hollywood, Washington, D.C., Wall Street and Main Street. We convince ourselves that the rich and the powerful are more important and are worthier of everything and those who can’t manage to find a job with a living wage don’t deserve a second glance from us. We’ve decided the weapons we can amass as a society are more important than the lives of the children who may be taken away by those very same weapons. We continue to dehumanize others based on their race, gender, sexual orientation and abilities because either God will forgive us or will just happily look away as we “forget” how to love others.
Isaiah goes on: “For God expected justice, but saw bloodshed; righteousness, but heard a cry!”
But this isn’t the end. The God I believe in doesn’t walk away from us, no matter how badly we manage to make a mess out of life. The destruction we have reaped on ourselves and each other doesn’t have to have the final say. But we have to be willing to take a hard look at what we’ve done, and not only decide to do better, but actually do better. We know that the pain we cause ourselves and cause each other doesn’t need to be the way our story goes.
We know that our own willingness to move forward in following God, the more we will instead realize the 27th chapter of Isaiah. This chapter contains a different view of God tending God’s garden. It speaks of God being its keeper, and every moment God waters it. It is guarded night and day so no one can harm it.
This is what we can expect when we, as a people, are open to receive the love, care and nurture that God has lavished upon us. And not only do we accept it, but we must pass it on as well. But, of course, we don’t have to do that. We can continue to pass on the world’s destruction, instead. But how’s that working out for us?
