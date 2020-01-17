We are in the midst of the season of Epiphany. Epiphany comes from a Greek word meaning showing or appearance and on Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany celebrates the appearance of Jesus to the Gentiles when the Christ child was visited by the Magi (kings, wise men). Like Advent, Epiphany falls at a dark time of year for those of us in the western hemisphere which lends an even brighter meaning to this season of light and showing.
In the Gospel of John (8:12), Jesus says I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life (New Revised Standard Version). Epiphany is a good time for study, prayer and action with the notion of walking in the light as followers of Christ.
What might this light help us see? Perhaps the light of the world came to shine on people and places around us. Perhaps that light is given not only to show Jesus to us but to help us see our world more clearly and to understand our mission, ministry and calling as a part of our community. Shining light happens in many ways. Here in Pettis County, we are shining the light of Christ’s love on issues and situations that are too often shrouded in darkness.
The Warming Shelter (which I have written about in previous articles) is shining light on the plight of the homeless, especially on the coldest nights. Those who serve this ministry walk a little closer with persons for whom the dark of night also means dangerously cold conditions and little hope of rest. The warming shelter is a light in the window for those who need a warm place to sleep.
The United Way of Pettis County and the Pettis County Health Center have formed a Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition to shine light on the complicated situations that are faced by those with mental illness and persons on the road to recovery from substance abuse. This coalition seeks to build relationships and coordination vital to our community.
Open Door, Meals on Wheels and the Community Café shine as bright lights in our community, offering a hot meal, some groceries, and other resources to those who have felt the darkness of hunger and poverty.
A new beacon is beginning to shine in our area. Citizens have come together to form Pettis County Against Human Trafficking. This crime exists in a shadowy world and, at the same time, happens in the light of day. Women, men and children are suffering under the bonds of modern-day slavery. An upcoming informational meeting hosted by Pettis County Against Human Trafficking will include a person who is a survivor, having broken free from the dark world of human trafficking. All are encouraged to attend this meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia. Knowledge and understanding shine as bright lights in the fight against this dreadful crime.
In the Gospel of Matthew (4:16), we read that …the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light. That light is the light of Christ and we are called to shine the light of Christ’s love into dark places. It is through these ministries, and so many others, that the light of Christ is seen.
