Over the next month or so, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church members will complete their time, talent and treasure forms. That means, to us, we know God has given us talents and abilities and when cooperating with His graces, we use these in the ways He is calling us to use them for the church, for our local community and for society as a whole.
This weekend, I took the opportunity, while preaching on the readings the Catholic Church gives us when honoring our Patron Saint, Saint Vincent de Paul, to talk about authentic humility and two ways we can drive off the road of true humility. (I then gave them a life lesson in humility when I learned I uploaded our live-stream Masses to another Catholic Church this weekend! Good object lesson, Lord!)
First, I can drive off the road of authentic humility by being tricked into false humility. False humility is when someone who cares about me, the church and the community comes up to me and says, “Hey, you would be good at… fill in the blank…. because I see these… again fill in the blank… qualities in you. Would you mind helping or leading this…? Without much hesitation, with false humility, I would say, “Oh, I could never do that; I’m not… fill in the blank enough for that or I’m not… fill in the blank… enough for that.”
Example: “I see that you are really good talking with people and people seem to warm up to you pretty quickly, we have several people in the nursing homes; would you mind giving 10 of them a call every other week just to check on them and visit with them?” And, the person’s response: “Oh, I wouldn’t know how to get their phone number; I wouldn’t know what to say; thinking about them makes me feel uncomfortable; I don't think I would be very good at that. Please find someone else.” In this example, I could easily find the solution to my stumbling block and have already been identified as someone who has the gifts. Saying I don’t, when everyone around me knows I do, is false humility, not real humility.
I can drive off the other side of authentic humility when I am selfish with my time and talent. Someone asks me to help out with a project and tells me why they think I would be good at it and then I think to myself, what is being asked of me is beneath me. How would saying yes to this request better myself and advance what I want to do? I do not believe God really gave me the gifts in the first place but that I developed them on my own. I came up with my talents and so the talents I have are to better just myself.
So, about the invitation to call others at the nursing home: “I don’t want to spend my time doing that; I have a card game that I play with my friends and I don’t want to take my time away from them to do that.” No one is asking me to give up my card game, but then, the person asking probably knows there is another reason behind this one.
Humility is recognizing that when God created me, He placed skills and talents within me that He will invite me to use in cooperation with his graces that will make my Church, community and society much better because I am using them the way he is calling me to use them. When I cooperate with Him, He gets all the credit for what has been accomplished. And, He will always call me beyond my comfort zone into what will probably feel uncomfortable at first BECAUSE He wants me to rely on His graces and NOT on my abilities. He is doing His work through me. Am I going to allow Him or will I throw up false humility or selfishness?
I pray we allow God to do his work through us, His disciples, to make our faith communities, our community and society what He wants it to be. Imagine if everyone reading this column were to give our gifts of time and talent (that He has given to us first, back) over to God and give our best continuous Yes to Him. Imagine! Now, let’s make it happen!
