My wife and I spent the last week of February on the beach in Treasure Island, Florida (on the gulf next to St. Pete Beach). We had a great week of relaxing, biking, seeing old friends and just being together. Little did we know that soon after coming back to Missouri we would see our lives change in doing what we do differently.
Because of the pandemic, our church doors are locked for Sunday morning and Wednesday night, but the ministry is still wide open. I’m preaching to empty pews and a skeletal crew of staff and volunteers that help put the service together. Hundreds have been following on Facebook Live and YouTube at 10 a.m. each Sunday and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. My wife is helping people every day via phone or video consultations. The personal interaction we have with those we minister to is extremely limited. As a people person I’ve got to be honest, I miss my people.
There are several things I’ve learned during this season and a dear friend and mentor of mine, Dr. Stan Ponz, president of Florida Bible College, shared these points in a meeting about a month ago. Maybe some of these can help you as they have helped me.
First of all, realize that not everything you read or hear is true. Some people don’t have all the facts and besides that, there are some that want to use this crisis for their own purposes. Consider the source. I’ve learned through many years of experience that the far right and the far left usually have more of an agenda to their viewpoints. In America, we have the right to believe as we please and we are entitled to our opinion but it is not helpful to politicize something that is such a tragedy to so many.
Then realize that not everyone is at equal risk. Some people have an immune system that is weak and they are more likely to catch anything that comes along. Let me assure you this too shall pass. Do what you need to do to keep you and your family safe and don’t judge others. The Bible is quite clear in Matthew 7:1 when Jesus said, “Judge not lest you be judged.”
Focus on what is unchanging not what is changing. The Bible teaches that Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday, today and forever. Jesus Christ and faith in Him alone for our salvation is the ultimate answer to any of our questions. Next know that for the believer, God will go through it with you, Hebrews 13:5b and 6, “Never will I leave you and never will I forsake you.” So we say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper, I will not be afraid…” The book of Proverbs has this advice: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will bring it to pass.”
This is not the end of the story, thankfully it is one chapter. The vast majority will survive this pandemic and my prayer is that we will be stronger and better on the other side. In the midst of this crisis, God wants to use us (those who belong to Him) to help others through this crisis. What can you do to help a friend or neighbor? In the letter to the church of Galatia, Paul the Apostle said, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have therefore opportunity let us do good to all the people, especially those who belong to the family of believers.”
The final two thoughts are that you can’t correct until you connect. Too many believers seem to think that all the world needs is to come to Jesus. While there is an element of truth in that, some will never come to Jesus until they see Jesus in you and me. Jesus is the only answer to the ultimate fear which for so many is death. Jesus said in John 6:47 “I tell you the truth, He who believes in me has everlasting life.”
Scared of the virus, scared of dying? Be prepared by placing your faith in the unchanging Savior. Worship with us at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.calvarybaptistsedalia.org.
