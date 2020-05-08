Once a person has come to faith in Christ there is a certain progression and testimony which speaks to one’s personal relationship with God. This is assuming that one has believed the gospel and given testimony to that fact through believer’s baptism.
The short definition of “the Christian life” is a close, personal, private, intimate relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. This begins with the knowledge of Christ as your Savior through faith and ends in obedience to Him. Those who know the Lord Jesus Christ become the children of God and members of the Body of Christ. “So, in Christ Jesus you are all the children of God through faith,” Galatians 3:26. “Now you are the body of Christ and members individually,” I Corinthians 12:27.
It is a personal relationship because we are to fellowship with Him daily. “If we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another and the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin,” I John 1:7. It is a private relationship. When Jesus Christ says that He stands at the door and knocks and if invited in, He will dine with us and us with Him, Revelation 3:20. This is an invitation to an intimate family meeting and is not talking about gaining salvation but rather fellowship.
Speaking of intimacy, we are to cultivate an intimate relationship with Christ. This is based on the words that say “we have become dead to the law through the body of Christ – that you may be married to another – to Him who was raised from the dead,” Romans 7:4. Married to Jesus Christ! This marriage is for all eternity and is to bear the fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, Galatians 5:22 and 23.
The Christian life is not a religion, it is a personal relationship with the true and living God. This relationship is based on love and trust, not law and judgment. That sums up the freedom that grace affords us.
Since we did absolutely nothing to earn this relationship, we can do nothing to lose it. Romans 8:35-39, “What shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness, or danger, or sword? As it is written ‘For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.’ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Our salvation was bought and paid for in full at the cross of Calvary.
Since the Christian life is a personal relationship with our living Christ, our fellowship can and will be broken at times. No relationship runs smoothly all the time. It is broken by sin. Yes, Christians still sin after salvation. The Bible does not hide this fact. Thankfully God has made provision. He writes this note to His children, “If anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous,” I John 2:1. The word “advocate” is a mediator, or one who speaks in my defense.
When we sin, not if, but when, we lose fellowship with Christ in time, but never are we removed from His family. What are we to do? We are to confess our sin personally and privately to God. We are given special permission to come boldly before God’s throne of grace that we may obtain mercy and find grace in our time of need. Hebrews 4:16, “When we confess our sin, He is faithful and just to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
To confess means to say the same or to agree. The very moment the Holy Spirit convicts us of a wrong thought, wrong word, or wrong action, we are to immediately agree with God saying that He is right and we are wrong. When we do that we are restored into fellowship with the Father and the Son.
Come to Him by faith in Jesus Christ as the supreme sacrifice for your sins and then stay in fellowship with Him by confessing your sin as soon as you are aware that you have sinned. May each of you stay in close fellowship with Him.
