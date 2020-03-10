The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. You’ve heard this once or twice throughout life and for good reason.
It doesn’t matter who you are in a relationship with, there will be times of trouble. After all, no one is perfect.
After being married for almost thirty years, I can say through experience and with assurance that if you are planning to be married, you may as well go ahead and plan for rocky roads. They will come. The question is, will you be prepared and are you willing to walk the rocky roads along with sailing the smooth waters?
When we are young and in love, the answer is always, “Yes! Without a doubt! For better or worse, in sickness and in health.” But when those pesky “worse” times creep up on us, are we really ready to stand firm to that commitment?
I see so many children from broken homes who are pulled in so many directions, played against parents and grandparents, drug through custody battles and allowed to hear things they should never hear. It’s difficult to watch.
As adults, we will have troubles. Our finances could be set on one day and lost the next. When we are young, we believe that we are invincible and that we will never become ill or disabled, but that can change in the blink of an eye.
Temptations will come our way. Living with the same person, having the same struggles, whether it be with each other, our children, parents, budgets, hair in the sink or clothes left on the floor, something is going to irritate you. When those things happen and you are not prepared to communicate with each other, you’ll begin to communicate (or vent) your frustrations to others who might be more sympathetic. The next thing you know, you’re in love with someone else because they were willing to listen.
My question is twofold; Will your lack of communication skills be the enabler that tears your family apart and will the grass really be greener on the other side?
If infidelity has occurred, are you willing to do the hard work it takes to build trust again or will you allow a mistake to determine what the rest of your life (and that of your children) might look like if you hold on?
Please don’t misunderstand me. If you are being abused emotionally or physically, I would be upset if you stayed in that relationship. Those are the most difficult to get away from because manipulation and threats become a part of life and it’s scary. Those relationships can do more damage to children than divorce. If you find yourself in that situation, please seek help to abandon it in order to keep yourself and your children safe.
However, if you're going through a difficult time that can be worked out, stop to think about what it might mean to grow through it. Someone very dear to me once said, “If you will walk through the fire together, you will experience a deeper love than you ever imagined possible.” After thirty years, I’m still trying to figure out if that guy was right or not! (Just kidding)
My point is that when you decide to get married, please seek professional marriage counseling before you marry so that you can fill your toolbox with the right tools for each pipe that bursts, every storm you have to shovel through and every poor decision that has to be taped up. Don’t wait until you are in the midst of the fire to look for a fire extinguisher. Know where it is beforehand to avoid certain trouble.
When we make a commitment to each other and then make the decision to bring children into our world, we have also made a commitment to them. Our problems are not theirs, nor should they be.
Lay down your weapons, pick up your clothes, wash that hair out of the sink, do what you say you’ll do and apologize when you don’t. Be the best friends you were when you were still in the honeymoon stage. Be a good steward of your relationship and keep it close to your heart. Stand firm in your conviction to make it work for life and you may just reap a reward that you never expected.
Being miserable is often a choice. Which choice will you make?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.