I voted on Wednesday. I won’t be available to cast my vote in person on Nov. 3, so since I was downtown, I decided to pop in and get it done.
The lobby on the second floor of the Courthouse is decked out with private voting booths appropriately socially distanced, so voters are not crammed next to each other. Two pleasant young men wearing masks verified my identification and gave me my ballot.
I went through the front page, then flipped the ballot over to continue, and ran smack dab into the part that irritates me most: The ballot initiatives. I don’t like to cast aspersions, but I really don’t like it when it appears that those who write the ballot language are doing their best to confuse voters.
First, Missouri Amendment 1 is worded in such a way as to, at first quick glance, make voters think that a “yes” vote will do away with term limits for all statewide offices. Right now, the governor’s and treasurer’s offices have limits of two terms. The other statewide offices – lieutenant governor, auditor, secretary of state, and attorney general – have no term limits. The proposed amendment includes those other offices in the two-term limits, so a “yes” vote limits all statewide officeholders to only two terms – eight years. Vote the way you want, but know this: a “no” vote means that only the governor and treasurer can be term-limited.
Second, and the one that infuriates me, is something I wrote about right after the August primary election. In 2018, Missouri voters overwhelmingly voted for the Clean Missouri Act – almost 2 to 1. This Act limited lobbyist contributions to legislators and limited the amount anyone could contribute to political campaigns. Most important, though, it got rid of legislatively-drawn voting districts, thereby inhibiting gerrymandering, the practice of dividing a state into districts in order to favor one political party.
The 2018 Clean Missouri Act allows a state demographer to draw the district lines. The auditor formulates an application, interested parties apply, and the auditor selects three best-qualified applicants to send to the Senate majority and minority leaders. The leaders agree on one person, that person becomes the state demographer. If they can’t agree, each can remove one-third of the applicants, and then the auditor selects the state demographer.
The demographer devises the map, which would be submitted to existing commissions. “The commission responsible for state Senate districts [is] composed of ... five Democrats and five Republicans, selected by the political parties' state committees. The commission responsible for state House districts [is] composed of ... eight Democrats and eight Republicans, selected by the political parties' congressional district committees.” Seventy percent of those commissions would have to approve the map for it to be enacted (https://bit.ly/30bD5rk). This is what we voted for.
Our legislators, though, didn’t like that outcome. Almost immediately, the state legislature claimed that they would “make it better.” What they did, however – the people you elected to represent you – was to draft an amendment so deceptive that it was thrown out by the court, and the court re-wrote the ballot language.
Still, the new language doesn’t tell the whole story.
The proposed amendment eliminates the state demographer and once again allows the legislature to draw districts that will favor one political party.
It purports to limit lobbyist gifts to legislators. It does. It moves the lobbyists’ gifts from $5 to $0. As Libby would say, “Big whoop.”
The proposed amendment purports to limit political contributions. It does. It cuts the limit FOR STATE SENATE ONLY by a whopping $100 – from $2,500 to $2,400.
If you vote “yes” on Amendment 3, do not be fooled. You are taking back the vote you earnestly gave in 2018. If you believe that gerrymandering is inherently unfair and you meant what you said in 2018, you will need to vote “no.”
Take note. The people you elected to represent you are ignoring your voice. I feel certain that soon, the legislature will take on the Medicaid expansion – making it “better.” Maybe we should start by electing legislators who will take Missouri voters seriously. Now could be a good time.
