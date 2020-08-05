“Why can’t we be friends?” This was a song that was released on June 16, 1975, by a band named “War” as the Vietnam War came to an end.
As there are now, and probably always have been, this song outlined the causes of division at that point in time.
It begins with a person who knew someone as he grew up but went another direction as they grew older. The storyline is based on the fact that the friend would once drink wine with him, but now he would not.
The next line talks about nationality separation. He saw a friend in ChinaTown, called his name, but he wouldn’t turn around.
After that, the song shares that he paid his money to welfare and he saw his friend standing in line to receive the benefits of welfare each time they became available.
It then goes on to address the racial issues of that time. He says, “The color of your skin don’t matter to me, as long as we can live in harmony.”
It then carries on into politics, referring to the corruption I believe we can all agree with. He wants to be the President so he can show you how your money is spent.
Next, they hit on the topic of intellectualism. A person may not be as educated as another, but does that mean they don’t know a thing or two about what they believe? If they use the word “seen” in place of “saw” does that make them inferior?
They then go on to compare law enforcement and criminals. Can cops be friends with criminals?
Many of you will know this song and understand exactly what I’m talking about. If you haven’t heard it for a while, bring it up on YouTube or your favorite music streaming app and have a listen for old time’s sake. If you have never heard it, find it and give it a chance. Such a simple song, yet so thought-provoking.
In a time when we seem to be divided by politics, a pandemic, race, inequality and injustice, we need to ask the serious question, “Why can’t we be friends?”
A few days ago, I received a writing from a friend of mine via Facebook Messenger. I found it very insightful and wanted to share it with those who would be of like mind with my political views. I began sending it to family first and then I started looking for friends who might also like to read it. The problem was that I couldn’t find many who I knew would find it as interesting as I did because guess what? I don’t really know their political stance. Imagine that!
I don’t make any bones about where I stand politically. I am center-right. However, that wouldn’t stop me from being friends with someone who sees things differently.
If we were to put politics aside and talk about Jesus, children, grandchildren, swimming, art, music, shopping, food, spirits, parents, gardening, sports, animals, community, birds (I won't talk about snakes), hunting, motorcycles or cars, politics would never be an issue.
I understand that in today’s society, the conversation is bound to come up eventually, but I shocked myself at the number of people I am friends with and how little I actually know about their political beliefs. To tell you the truth, it made me happy.
I am tired of talking about it. I’m just trying to get through life with as little stress as possible. We have enough of it without looking for more. We don’t have to live on the edge of the next political debate. We don’t have to discredit a person’s value by their political beliefs. We can agree to disagree and leave our opinion at the poll.
This might really make your eyes big: I have been friends with a person for over 30 years. I couldn’t tell you who she voted for Tuesday. I can guess who she will vote for in November, but I won’t ask her because our friendship has never revolved around politics. We have had discussions about local affairs, but we have never discussed state or national views. If she were to vote opposite of me in November, she would still be my best friend because I trust her with my life.
Isn’t it time to put our relationships with people ahead of our political views? Have we come back to the point where race, religion, politics, socioeconomic standing and education divide us into subcultures? If we have, I’m afraid that we have made a terrible mistake.
Mark 12:31 says this: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.”
This is what I wish for our community more than anything! Jesus, baseball, football, family, picnics, good friends and food!
We can all be friendly, if not true friends.
