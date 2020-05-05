I have to admit I have had my share of COVID-19. I had come to a point where I was simply over it and based on the low numbers we had seen in Pettis County, I ventured out with my husband to Menard’s and didn’t wear my mask. I’m going to call it peer pressure because I feel bad now for having done it and partially blaming Darren will help me deal with my mistake. (Don’t worry, he’s fine with it.)
After reading that the increase of new cases in Pettis County had doubled, I reevaluated my thought process and began wondering why I had turned a blind eye and why Pettis County decided it was a good idea to begin the process of reopening.
Since last week, Menard’s has instituted wearing a mask as a requirement to enter the store, all of their employees wear masks, the 6-foot rule is being strictly adhered to and if you don’t have a mask, they will sell you one at the door for $1.
I’m surprised Walmart has not instituted the requirement to wear a mask, but they have taken many steps to help keep their employees safe. There are now signs on the floors indicating which way to travel down the new one-way aisles and all employees must wear masks.
However, while I was making my way through Walmart, I couldn’t help notice all of the people who have taken my “I’m over this” attitude to a new level.
One lady who was not donning a mask reached over another lady who was wearing a mask in order to retrieve a small bag of potatoes. She didn’t even say “excuse me” which always gets my goat, COVID-19 or not. As I took notice of her throughout my shopping time, I witnessed the same thing over and over again.
Another lady with three children stood behind me in the checkout line. Again, no masks but this time the children were running amuck as she screamed at them to fall in line. Her screaming did little more than my screaming at this fly to get away is doing for me right now.
I have read many of the theories concerning COVID-19. Some suggest we are decreasing our immune systems because we are not exposing ourselves to the regular viruses and bacteria that we come into contact with on a regular basis that keep us healthy. Others suggest that if we do not carefully follow the CDC guidelines, we are putting ourselves and our loved ones at greater risk for serious illness or worse, death.
As a former nurse, it is easy for me to see truths to both sides of this pandemic and the theories that are being discussed. We won’t know specifics until it has run its first course and scientists are able to narrow down a plan of action against a virus that has never been seen before.
In the meantime, what I want to know is this: Where is our common courtesy? If you don’t want to wear a mask at home or outside (and I suggest getting outside as much as you can) at least have the decency to utilize pick-up shopping or home delivery. After all, there are countless people working double shifts to make sure we have a place to go to purchase our daily necessities. They deserve our respect and appreciation. They are at a much higher risk of contracting the virus than those of us who do not work in heavy traffic retail stores. Can we not stop for one moment to put on a mask to help protect them?
And let’s be clear. Wearing a mask does not protect you from contracting the virus. It helps stop the spread by catching the particles that are coming from your mouth. You could be a carrier of the virus and never show a sign of being ill. You could be a carrier and not show a sign for up to 14 days before becoming ill.
So please allow me to apologize for what my adult children call my “badattitude” and assure you that I will not go into a public place again without a mask on because I care about you. I care about the people who are working tirelessly because they also care about me and they need a paycheck.
I don’t want to do this anymore than you do. I’m tired of it. If I had my way, we wouldn’t have to deal with this virus and things could go on as usual. But all I can do is get over it and respect those around me. I can do that. Can you? Will you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.