What kind of infrastructure does a city like Sedalia need to survive and thrive? Take a piece of paper and make a quick list. A hospital? A community center? A supermarket?
Think harder.
After the church, the library is the most life-giving place in town.
Sedalia is blessed with not one, but two public libraries, so it might be easy for us to overlook them or take them for granted. They seem like relics of an earlier time, pre-internet dinosaurs that could hardly be relevant in the 21st century. Who needs a building full of paper books anyway? In 2020? We have everything we need right at our fingertips: free ebooks, online subscriptions, quick delivery from Amazon Prime. Never in history has the average person had such easy access to the intellectual riches of the world. We can know nearly anything there is to know and learn anything there is to learn, from home, for free.
But we don’t.
In 2016, a viral (and updated) infographic by blogger and pastor Robb Brewer claimed that “25 percent of people over the age of 16 had not read a book in the last year.” In 2018, the Washington Post revealed that only “19 percent of Americans 15 and older read for pleasure on any given day” and that the average reading time had dropped to just 17 minutes per person per day. Less than half the country’s adults had read even one novel, play, short story, or poem per year. These declines were more dramatic in men than in women and in the middle-aged than the young or elderly. The main culprit? Television. The Post concluded their piece by noting that “In 2017, the average American spent more than 2 hours 45 minutes per day watching TV, every day of the year, or nearly 10 times the amount of time they devoted to reading for pleasure.”
We have a feast of knowledge and culture and adventure set in front of us, more sumptuous than ever before, and we refuse to eat. We decline to dream and we spurn learning, more every year. Instead, we sit back and watch while vivid colors and graphic images are spoon-fed into our brains. No education or imagination necessary. All we have to do is make sure our eyes are open.
Is this the kind of people we want to be? The kind of country? The kind of town? What does it mean for us if our doctors and lawyers and farmers and businessmen have no imagination, no creativity, and no intellectual life outside that which they are forced to learn for the success of their own profession?
It doesn’t have to be us. We can choose to be an oasis, a town and region that value reading and learning and imagining for ourselves and our children. All it takes is a personal commitment to the library. Go. Check out a book. It could be Shakespeare or Emily Dickinson, but it doesn’t have to be. Find a cookbook with recipes you’ve never made before. A how-to on car repair or woodworking. Bill O’Reilly’s latest historical thriller. Bring your kids and grandkids. Let them go home with an armful of picture books or even the newest, most drama-filled, most eye-rolling young adult novel. Read. Return. Repeat.
To invest in the success of our own homeplace, we must build an infrastructure of readers, now and in the coming generations. The only capital we need is those two buildings on West Third Street. Go, get a book, and in 2020, resolve to read.
