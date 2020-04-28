Sedalia was recognized throughout the latter half of the 19th century for having public utilities long before other Missouri cities of the same size or even larger. Much of this is due to the progressive outlook of the citizens who encouraged the development of such enterprises and were willing to invest in their success.
The 1882 History of Pettis County outlines the development of many of these amenities, including the water works, the street railway, the telephone company, Sicher’s Park, the county fairgrounds, the free reading room, and the opera house. The most important of these were the machine shops of the railroads and the water works. Next in importance was the Sedalia Gas Works.
A gas works was considered important at the time because gas provided lighting for street lights, homes, and businesses. Gas fixtures adorned the ceilings and walls of many homes and office buildings, replacing the flickering and ineffective light of kerosene lanterns. Lighted streets provided safety to residents and business owners.
Sedalia residents began to encourage the development of a gas works as early as 1867. By 1868, the city had given a contract to the Missouri Gas Works Building Co. of St. Louis. Under the contract, the St. Louis company would build and operate a gas manufacturing plant in Sedalia for 30 years. The company began lighting Sedalia in January 1869.
The gas was manufactured from kerosene in a factory on Moniteau Avenue just north of West Main Street.
In 1872, the company reorganized and Sedalia stock owners controlled the company. They elected a new board of directors, including John F. Antes, president, and James C. Thompson, secretary. The board issued a new $28,000 worth of stock. The board also decided to purchase machinery needed to manufacture gas from coal.
By 1879, Sedalia had outgrown the existing gas work’s ability to produce gas. Sedalians J.C. Thompson and John Montgomery Jr., and St. Louisian Louis C. Nelson purchased the plant and began to rebuild and expand the facilities. The company built a new plant on the site of the existing one with a “handsome” fire-proof building, a brick coal house, a reservoir, a brick office building, all surrounded by a graded yard and a brick and stone fence. The improvements cost $48,500 and increased the value of the gas plant from $27,000 to $75,000.
The new plant increased the output of the gas works from 3.9 million cubic feet in 1880 to 5.7 million cubic feet in 1881. The output was easily sold; use increased from $13,000 worth of gas in 1880 to $19,000 worth of gas in 1881. The company laid 4 miles of new gas mains in 1880, and 6.5 miles of new gas mains in 1881.
Some Sedalia buildings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries such as the John T. and Lillian Heard house on West Broadway and the now-demolished First United Methodist Church at Fourth Street and Osage Avenue retain elements of the original gas lighting, now capped, and sometimes accompanied by electric lighting.
The 1882 History finishes its description of the Sedalia gas works by noting that they “are as well equipped and managed as any in the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.