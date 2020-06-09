Sedalia was established at the time the Industrial Revolution was drastically changing the manner in which goods were made and distributed to consumers. The railroad, the “engine of economic growth,” brought raw materials to factories and shipped finished products to distribution points. Sedalia, with four railroad lines including the Missouri Pacific, the M, K & T, the Lexington Branch, and the Sedalia, Warsaw, and Southern, rapidly became a manufacturing and distribution center.
Firms devoted to wholesale trade employed agents who traveled throughout the state and surrounding areas selling goods, many made in Sedalia factories, to stores which in turn sold those goods to consumers. These wholesale agents were often called “commercial travelers.”
These agents formed an important part of Sedalia’s economy. Agents from manufacturers and wholesale firms outside Sedalia visited the city and stayed in Sedalia’s eight hotels, patronized the city’s restaurants, and worked to bring manufactured goods to Sedalia’s stores. Representatives of Sedalia’s many factories and wholesale firms traveled their market areas while maintaining homes, patronizing local businesses and professionals, and paying taxes in Sedalia.
The 1882 History of Pettis County notes that five wholesale and retail outlets existed in Sedalia in 1861. By 1882, that number had grown to 22 wholesale companies and eight retail establishments which also did wholesale trade. In 1881, the wholesale firms did a total of $2,270,930 worth of business, and the retail firms did $25,000 worth of wholesale trade, for a combined amount of $2,301,930.
In March 1880, several representatives of Sedalia’s wholesale businesses met and formed the Sedalia Commercial Travelers’ Association. Original members included F.E. Hoffman, Henry Allen, S.S. Sherman, J.W. Kennedy, George Ferrell, Jonathan L. Hall, R.W. Wiley, J.W. Murphy. D.L. Holcomb, L.A. Ross, Seymore Lipsis, Charles Deckemeyer, Dan Hurlburt, Louis Schrader, and Thomas Dugan. The group met to discuss issues faced by commercial travelers, to study regulations passed involving their occupation, and to socialize with others in the same business.
The 1882 History provides information about some of the members. David Holcomb was from Ohio, where he worked as a traveling salesman selling queensware, a type of pottery dishware. In 1879, he came to Sedalia and opened a queensware store described as “one of the largest queensware houses in central Missouri.” The business was housed in a three-story brick building on Second Street.
James W. Kennedy, born in Morgan County, Illinois, served in the Union Army for three years. After his military service, he worked in a general store in Murrayville, Illinois, until 1877. In that year, he came to Sedalia and worked for W.S. Mackey, a boot and shoe manufacturer located on West Main Street, as a traveling salesman.
In 1882, George Ferrell represented Hall and Beiler, a wholesale grocery company. Ferrell, born in West Virginia, came to Sedalia in 1875 and began to work for Brown Brothers, a book and stationery outlet. In 1882 he working for Hall and Beiler. He was considered one of the “worthy businessmen” of Sedalia.
John Hall was born in Tennessee, and worked in many mercantile businesses before coming to Sedalia. In 1868, he created a partnership with Samuel Beiler in the grocery trade. Hall and Beiler’s company compared favorably with wholesale businesses in larger and “much more pretentious cities” than Sedalia.
The Sedalia association quickly gained “strength, popularity, and efficiency on its own merits,” and it merged with the state organization to become a branch of the Missouri Commercial Travelers’ Association. In 1881, Henry Allen represented Missouri at the meeting of the national association.
