Editor’s note: This is one in a series of looks at Pettis County seniors who are experiencing a nontraditional end to their high school careers and preparing for the next chapter in their lives.
Allison Fox has been keeping in touch with her fellow Green Ridge High Class of 2020 members, but not seeing them every day at school has been a challenge.
“I think there are only 34 of us graduating and a lot of us have been together from the very beginning so it has been like a family; honestly, that is the only way I can put it,” she said. “I have spent more time with these people than my own family over this past decade. It feels like a part of you is gone.”
With the coronavirus pandemic prompting abrupt closures of schools, Allison and other seniors have watched as traditions and connections have been severed.
“It’s hard not knowing what is going to happen. … Even though this is a small thing in your whole life it is still hard; these people who you’ve grown up with, who are your family, you don’t know if you will actually see them after the one day for graduation that we have left,” she said.
Allison’s calendar used to be full with softball, band, FCCLA, Academic Bowl, golf, National Honor Society and Student Council. Much of her school schedule this semester is dual-credit courses, so she is familiar with online learning. Still, she now searches for motivation to complete assignments.
“When you’re at home and there is Netflix and all of the other stuff that you can be doing besides work, it is hard to motivate yourself to get it done,” Allison said. To rev her academic engine, she tells herself, “I made it this far, I’m not going to quit now. … Push yourself as hard as you can to finish.”
Something Allison wishes she could have seen to a finish is the Green Ridge softball team’s season.
“We really felt like this was our year; we’ve been talking about this year since we were little,” she said. “Literally the day that was going to be our last practice (before games started) they told us we wouldn’t be coming back for a while and to just keep practicing on our own. We did, we all kept working hard, then we found out that we wouldn’t get to play at all and it was very disappointing. It has probably been the hardest part of all of this because we were so excited for each other and we just knew it was going to be a good year.”
Allison, who has played flute for about eight years, will attend Drury University in Springfield in the fall to pursue a degree in music therapy with a minor in psychology.
“Since I started band, I have loved it so much and I knew that I wanted music to be a part of my life forever,” she said. “But I also really wanted to help people with their lives and I didn’t know how to do that. Then I found music therapy and it is the perfect job for me. I’m in love with it and I am so excited to do it.”
Before she heads south to Drury in August, Allison hopes to play some softball over the summer along with making road trips to Colorado for a family visit and to Chicago with her closest friends.
“I have pretty big plans to do some traveling this summer, so I am hoping that everything can start straightening out; I’ve really been looking forward to this summer and with everything that has happened we all need a good summer,” she said.
Through the years, Allison has forged meaningful connections with students and teachers at Green Ridge.
“When you open yourself up to the people in your class and the people around you, they will take you in. When you put forth all of your effort, you will be successful. The people at Green Ridge have been so helpful (to) me and all of the students,” she said.
As class work winds down and Allison tries to beat boredom with puzzles, she is happy to receive academic and emotional health check-ins from teachers. She also admires the people volunteering to help others in this time of need.
“It makes me hopeful that after all of this is done, we will still be there for each other and we will still be there to help out,” she said. “That makes me extremely proud of our community.”
