Frankie Vanderpool has been storm spotting “pretty much since the day I could drive.”
Vanderpool works for the water pollution control department for the city of Sedalia, but in his off hours he helps track storms for the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency. He recalls that sometime in the early 1980s, he was sitting on his front porch watching a storm go by and developed a passion for them. He then developed an interest in helping the public be aware of incoming weather systems and the potential dangers they present.
“Storms have been a passion since I can remember,” he said. “As I got older, I understood more of how important it is to help those that do not understand how dangerous they can be to communities. This is why I joined the EMA. I wanted to take my knowledge (and) help Pettis County to prepare for storms that may cause damage and harm to the residents.”
As severe thunderstorms swept across the county earlier this week, Vanderpool and other storm spotters were on the lookout.
“On those storms where there is pretty much no chance of a tornado, we all still go out,” he said. “Basically, what I do then is try to get (information from) the next county to see what the storm is doing, how high the winds are, if enough rain is falling to cause flash flooding.”
The goal is to inform residents and public safety agencies such as the ambulance district and fire departments so they know the direction the storm is heading and can prepare for what it might bring.
Vanderpool has a daredevil streak and will chase storms when he is able.
“At first I wasn’t trying to accomplish anything, I just wanted to see a tornado close up,” he said. “Then, once I got into it and started to understand how they work, I tried to find out where they were going to come from and get that information to EMA … so they can get out a warning ahead of time.”
Since he gets an adrenaline rush by chasing storms, Vanderpool has to remind himself not to get too close. A lot of residents listen to the radio frequency that the storm spotters use, so the spotters’ observations help them know when to take cover.
The most memorable storm Vanderpool experienced was on May 25, 2011, when a tornado caused significant damage along U.S. Highway 65 on the south end of Sedalia and through the Brentwood subdivision, among other areas. He was the voice on the radio warning that the tornado was headed toward Sedalia Middle School “and for everybody to buckle down and beware,” he said, adding that the storm actually “bounced” over the middle school and the rest of the city.
David Clippert, who was director of the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency at the time, said Vanderpool “was instrumental in tracking the EF-2 tornado that day. He reported where it was headed and the damage along the way. There is no doubt in my mind that his reporting allowed us to track and report where the tornado was going and that in turn gave people the ability to hunker down. That saved lives.”
Vanderpool encourages those who want to know more about weather and storm spotting to connect with the National Weather Service facility in Pleasant Hill (weather.gov/eax), which he said has a lot of educational information for students and adults. He said while Missouri’s tornado season is typically through May and June, those storms can kick up at any time. Another high frequency period is in late fall.
“It is very important to have eyes on the ground to have confirmed reports of what is actually is happening. Radar does provide very valuable information in what is happening in a storm, but it cannot see what is happening at the surface,” Vanderpool said. “This is where we provide the community the information that they need to take shelter and make a plan for their families.”
Vanderpool’s dedication to helping county residents and first responders prepare for nature’s wrath is valuable.
“Frankie has always been a great asset to the community and I'm glad to call him my friend,” Clippert said.
