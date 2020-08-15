Potpourri:
Libby reminded me that Daddy’s best friend was Walter Lark and not Walter Lamb. Thayer had a Mr. and Mrs. Lamb and a Mr. and Mrs. Lark. I’m sorry I confused the last two letters of Walter’s last name, but the most important thing in my story was Daddy’s grief at Walter’s death. Regardless of Walter’s last name, my father suffered at Walter’s death, and I’ll never forget that, nor will I forget Walter, as I have photos of him on the football field, and most important, with my dad.
___
The garage/downsizing sale has ended. The Garage Sale Guru has sold things that Max and I no longer need, except emotionally. What am I going to do, though, with the things someone else doesn’t want or need?
Well, I’m going to box up the clothing that I no longer wear and let young kids who are beginning their careers have an opportunity to acquire professional suiting for a bargain. Though SFCC was unable to have the “Dress for Success” sale this year, I hope that the event will be able to pick up where it left off “Before COVID.” Next April, I plan to take plenty of bags full of costly skirts, trousers, blazers, sweaters, and shirts to the college, hoping that someone will be able to get some use out of them.
The other things? I’ll keep some of the platters and glasses and store them in our new basement. I hope CASA can use some sheets and pillowcases. My precious shoes will go to the Salvation Army, as will the suitcases we no longer need, as they are too large to fit into Max’s car’s tiny trunk. The rest? Who knows? By the way, could you use a silk and wool round Oriental rug in pastel hues?
___
It’s time to take our new cat, Hue, to the vet. She is due for her shots, and I hope to learn more about caring for an animal who doesn’t need people – other than for breakfast and dinner. I dread this because Emily says Hue will not go happily or willingly into a carrier. The most important thing I need to learn from the vet is how to give her a manicure. Not that I want to polish those claws. I am just hoping to understand how to clip them. So far, she hasn’t used them on the furniture, and I hope to keep it that way. If you can educate us regarding cat claw clipping, please let me know.
___
I was aghast when the President declared Kamala Harris unqualified to be Vice President because her parents are immigrants. Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964. California became a state in 1850. You do the math. She’s a citizen.
___
Sometimes, it’s absolutely necessary to get out of the house. Thursday was one of those days: Bad garage sale, forgetting to acquire the garage sale permit, another day in a shower encasement in which I cannot turn around without bumping my shin on a poorly placed ledge, another day to look at a gutted not-quite-finished bathroom, an incessantly-ringing phone, and COVID, which restricts one’s comprehension of life.
Thursday night, we went out, first to a graduation party for a senior who leaves for college on Monday, and then to Sedalia’s new restaurant: No. 5 Bistro at Lamy’s.
I came home a new woman.
Aaron’s party was small, so we got to have socially distanced meaningful conversations with people we hold dear, and we found the restaurant to be a fabulous addition to downtown. We ate on the patio, our server was charming, the ambiance soothing, and most important, the food was elegant, well-prepared, and reasonably priced. We spent more there than we would have at, say, our new Fazoli’s, but we had an unrushed dinner with a glass of wine and time to breathe. The staff wore masks and distanced themselves appropriately so that we felt safe. It was a perfect evening in COVID times.
All in all, it’s been a stressful week, not only because of COVID, but because of everything else. Dinner out was the perfect antidote. Who knew?
