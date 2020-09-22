Ed Stevens, who was running for mayor for another term in 1892, was the victim of a vicious political cartoon printed by the Sedalia Gazette, a Republican-party newspaper, that depicted Sedalia as corrupt and immoral, reeking of “bawdy house rot” and the “odium of a wide-open town.”
Following the party primary, in which Stevens defeated the other Democratic party candidate, Stevens made a speech to a group of his supporters. Approximately 1,000 people of all levels of society — doctors, lawyers, merchants, bankers, shopmen, railroad men, mechanics, and farmers — crowded into the criminal courtroom of the courthouse to hear the speech. The Sedalia Democrat reported on the meeting and reprinted Stevens’ speech.
Stevens spoke briefly as he was recovering from a severe cold. He began by saying he was glad a primary had been conducted because it removed allegations of “caucus packing” and “unfair nominations” that had arisen in the 1886 election.
Stevens then spoke of several improvements to the city during his term. First, the city-owned water department, which was in a “deplorable condition” when he took office, was sold for $100,000. The water department, now under private ownership, improved and was now in “good repair.”
Some of the money from the sale of the water department was used for other civic improvements, including building an engine house for the fire department and improving the fire department’s services.
Stevens had encouraged the paving of the area around Broadway Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. Though the work had not yet begun, it was approved during Stevens’ administration.
In addition, during his term, property taxes were lowered and the city was able to retire several bonds it had made in previous years to pay for civic improvements.
Stevens then addressed the charges of dereliction of duty. He noted he had to work to support his wife and eight children, as the mayor’s job only paid $50 per month, and had only left Sedalia when his job demanded it. He paid his own expenses when absent and appointed Charles Carroll as substitute mayor to fill in for him.
He then spoke of the charges that he was an immoral man. He noted that while mayor he had not been in a saloon on Sunday, nor had he taken a drink in a bar, nor had he been in a gambling house. When a group of ladies presented him with a petition demanding the houses be closed, he did not ask the women to identify the houses for him. Instead, he charged the city council members to form a committee to gather information about location and occupants that could be presented to law enforcement and the courts so the occupants could be legally charged and the houses closed.
Stevens dealt with the question of Sedalia being a “wide-open town” by pointing out he did not want to raise his children in such a place and that all towns have some degree of lawlessness and vice. He further pointed out that the police force was hampered in its ability to arrest lawbreakers, as it only had six members, down from 10 members 10 years previously.
Stevens blamed the press for exaggerating the level of vice in Sedalia in a way that negatively affected Sedalia’s ability to acquire a state institution. He noted that when Sedalia was campaigning to have the University of Missouri moved to Sedalia in 1892, the Columbia newspapers printed clippings from Sedalia newspapers denouncing Sedalia’s immorality and distributed them to the legislators. Stevens claimed the information about Sedalia’s immorality caused the legislature to vote against moving MU to Sedalia.
Stevens’ talk was well received by the Democrats attending the meeting. The newspaper did not report how the local Republican party viewed his speech.
