It’s hard to believe we are already at this season of the year. Like always, the year has just flown by at dizzying speeds and suddenly it is the season of voting. Yes, also I suppose it is Christmas time, but I refuse to recognize that yet.
The Sedalia Democrat just finished up its annual Readers’ Choice awards, Missouri Magazine just started voting for its 2020 Best of Missouri (Not one but two Democrat columnists are up for the honor of Missouri’s Best Newspaper Columnist. So, check that out and vote for both Bob Satnan and I) and it seems like there are a million other opportunities for voting out there.
I like it when local publications do “best of” competitions for their readers to vote on. It is a great way for people to show support of their favorite businesses and it is a great way for businesses to get cool stickers. Even though the Sedalia Democrat’s Readers’ Choice awards get down into the nitty-gritty when it comes to business categories, I do feel like they left out some categories this year that are, in my opinion, extremely important. So, without further ado, here are my winners for the Jenn’s Choice Awards.
Best place to be made fun of while trying to give the business money: Ozark Coffee. Maybe it is just something about me because there are a lot of contenders for this award, but no one compares to the linguist skills of Ozark Coffee. Imagine: being sleepy, bleary-eyed and barely awake and you stumble down to get a cup of delicious coffee and bam! Suddenly, you are on trial for wearing your shirt inside out or looking too grumpy. Justin Koehn, owner of Ozark Coffee, also wins the award for least likely to text you back. The good news is Ozark Coffee has the best coffee in Sedalia, so they’ve got that going for them.
Best business to pet a cat: Tie! Forever 10 Gaming and Chelsea’s Antiques. As a cat lover, I have thought long and hard about it and it is literally impossible for me to chose between these two cats. Missy is the resident greeter of Chelsea’s Antiques; Missy has been at Chelsea’s for around a decade and she is a sweetie. Litten has been working at Forever 10 for around two years and is a sweet girl who also enjoys being petted and breaking up games by walking through them. Both Litten and Missy are accomplished escape artists as well and will absolutely ignore you if they are having a nap.
Best place to accidentally waste two hours: Pro Velo. Not only does Pro Velo have a great selection of wicking socks but Ebby Norman is one of my favorite people to talk to ever. Ebby and I can chat for hours on pretty much any topic and it’s never boring. On average, one of us says “Oh I better get going” 13.5 times before anyone actually leaves. I heard Pro Velo also sells bikes, but I have never really investigated that.
Best radio station: Tie! I cannot choose between Awesome 92.3 or KIX 105.7, but they are both most excellent radio stations with some of the nicest DJs in the world. This decision has nothing to do with it almost being Christmas Cookie Season.
Favorite thing for everyone to complain about: The Walmart remodel. This is quite the upset win because for the last 20 years the winner was Missouri State Fair and/or lake traffic, but the Sedalia Walmart remodel blew away any competition. It seemed like at times this year approximately 70% of conversation was dedicated to complaining about Walmart moving things around and adding more self-checks.
So, there you have it: the winners of my highly specific but important categories in the community. It shows that I value friendship, laughter, coffee and cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.