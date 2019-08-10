I recently got around to reading the misnamed Equality Act, which the House of Representatives passed in May with all 235 Democrats voting for it (plus four Republicans). It has no chance of becoming law anytime soon, but it’s a wake-up call about how the Left wants to radically transform the lives of Americans.
The act brings the entire LGBTQ class under federal civil rights protection, forbidding all forms of discrimination (as defined by the act). The list of what the act would do is a long one, but here’s a sampling:
• A national standard for public restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms, where the transgendered can take their choice of which to use.
• The possible phase-out of women’s sports for the same reason.
• The likely demise of many faith-based charities that refuse to knuckle under to the new order.
• Employers and employees who don’t go along could be put out of business and out of work, which has happened in some states.
• Public schools could become indoctrination centers for the LGBTQ agenda, as is the case in California and other blue states.
• People would be forced to learn a new way of addressing the sexually confused by their preferred personal pronouns. Failure to do so could cost you your job, as it did last year for a teacher in Virginia.
As alarming as all this is, it’s in the area of “gender transition” that the most damage would be done. Although the act doesn’t mention insurance, if it becomes law it’s certain that insurance policies will be required to cover gender-transition treatments and surgery.
Those procedures are highly controversial and can do more harm than good. The absurd, utterly unbelievable theory of transgenderism has no standing whatsoever among reputable medical professionals. Dr. Paul McHugh, distinguished service professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, calls transgenderism a “mental disorder” that needs treatment, not accommodation.
“This intensely felt sense of being transgendered constitutes a mental disorder in two respects,” writes McHugh. “The first is that the idea of sex misalignment is simply mistaken — it does not correspond with physical reality. The second is that it can lead to grim psychological outcomes.”
Those outcomes include a suicide rate among persons who have had sex-change surgery that is around 20 times higher than for those who have not.
Unfortunately, many medical professionals have been intimidated into supporting the party line, or cowed into silence — another example of the politicizing of science.
The ideology of transgenderism has no respect for parental rights, and if the Equality Act becomes law that will be one of the battlegrounds. It’s already happening: A judge in Ohio removed a 17-year-old girl from her parents’ custody because they refused to put her on testosterone supplements.
In writing the bill, Democrats struck the word “gender” from existing law, replacing it with “gender identity.” Here’s the Orwellian Newspeak version:
“The term ‘gender identity’ means the gender-related identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics of an individual, regardless of the individual’s designated sex at birth.”
As long as men and women have been on this earth they have understood that she’s one sex and he’s another. What kind of arrogance led Democrats to think they can change that by the stroke of a pen?
When gender dysphoria — dissatisfaction with one’s gender — occurs in children, 80 to 95 percent will get over it on their own after puberty. But that doesn’t stop those who demand early medical intervention, even for very young children.
This act, especially those portions dealing with gender identity, surely must make it the most idiotic and dangerous bill ever approved by either house of Congress.
The Equality Act is a misnomer, as there’s one class of Americans that it goes out of its way to exempt from equal treatment: Christians and others who cling to traditional moral values, based largely on their belief that God “created them male and female.”
Section 1107 of the Equality Act states it cannot be challenged under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which means there are no religious exemptions. So much for our constitutional freedom of religion and, of equal importance, “the free exercise thereof.”
For every right the act grants to the LGBTQ class, it takes one away from those whose belief system is rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition. Democrats’ hostility toward people of faith is becoming more apparent every day. This is no longer your father’s political party.
I’m getting a little weary of being told what we must do to accommodate LGBTQ demands, and think it’s time for some pushback. The main opportunity for that will come in November 2020 when voters will elect a president and a new Congress.
The Heritage Foundation, which has done valuable work in analyzing the many ramifications of the Equality Act, sums up what’s at stake:
“A federal sexual orientation and gender identity law would empower the government to interfere in how regular Americans think, speak, and act at home, at school, at work and at play.”
If giving Big Brother that kind of power is OK with you, vote accordingly and the Equality Act could become law. On the other hand, if you’re as appalled as I am by this proposed law and the deranged mentality behind it, also vote accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.