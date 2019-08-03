In March of 2017, I wrote a column about the effort to save the Trust Building at Fourth and Ohio from the wreckers. I had been given a tour of the 1880s building, which had recently undergone extensive repairs to stabilize it and protect it from the elements, a critically needed step in marketing the building.
But a huge amount of work still remained to be done by the buyer — providing one could be found.
Even though I wanted to see the building saved and appreciated what the Friends of the Sedalia Trust were doing in that regard, I have to admit that I wasn’t optimistic they would be successful. That would take something approaching a miracle, I thought.
Last month, the miracle arrived.
Brian Smith, president of the Construction Solutions & Consulting Group (CSC) of Sedalia, announced on July 19 that his company was purchasing the Trust Building to house its offices. He said tenants will be sought for the other floors of the four-story building.
By virtue of its construction management expertise, CSC seems ideally equipped to undertake the work that will be required to bring the Trust Building up to code and make it inhabitable. Preserving its historical integrity is another big part of the project.
Smith told me it could be several months before construction begins on the building, as there are “lots of challenges” connected with the project. But he’s not wasting any time. He said he’s hired a noted Kansas City preservationist to insure that the work is historically accurate, as well as an interior designer from the Lake of the Ozarks. A local firm, Robert Rollings Architects, also has been hired.
Preservation of the Trust Building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and is considered architecturally significant, is especially good news for Historic Downtown Sedalia, which would have been impoverished by its razing.
That the Trust Building survived two fires, one of them set by an arsonist, and 20 years of standing vacant, is a small miracle in its own right. The 11 Friends of the Sedalia Trust are to be commended, despite the long odds they faced, for their perseverance.
Smith, who called himself “a small-town kid,” said his main motivation was finding a way to give something “back to the community” for what it had given him — an admirable gesture.
He said his goal is to move his offices into the restored Trust Building by December of next year. That would be a wonderful Christmas present, not only for downtown Sedalia but the community as a whole.
