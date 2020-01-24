My first job interview went like this: Mr. Somers said, “I’m going to call the office and you answer the phone. Say, ‘National Car Rental Sales Office. This is Debbie. How may I help you?” He then went into his private office and shut the door. I wasn’t sure what was going on. Then the phone rang. I answered it and said exactly what Mr. Somers had said I should say.
Click.
He came back in the front office and asked me why I picked up the phone on the first ring. I didn’t really know. The phone rang, and I was supposed to answer it, so I did. Apparently, that was enough. He hired me. I was on my way to adulthood, and Jim Somers had put me on that path.
I will never forget working for him. Jovial and outgoing, Jim had been in the transportation industry for his entire career, beginning with his first job at TWA and ending as Sales Manager for National Car Rental.
I knew nothing about the transportation industry, but I learned that Jim Somers knew everyone in it, and he loved doing things for people so they would do things for him. For instance, one time he took his wife to Hawaii for a week and gleefully paid nothing for the trip. His buddy at TWA gave him free flights, his pal at some hotel chain gave him a free room, and everyone he talked to at any golf course – he was a scratch golfer – gave him free greens fees. I was awed.
He sometimes took me to lunch at his favorite haunts in downtown Kansas City, where we worked. We ate – free – at the Italian Gardens, where he taught me to eat raw oysters. But one particular lunch stands out. Jim and the other National Car Rental executives took me to the downtown Gates Barbecue, where, unbeknownst to me, Jim, who loved a joke, had arranged for the cook, a huge African American man, to approach us with a butcher knife in hand when Jim started raising a ruckus. We sat down, ordered three barbecue platters, and then it started. Jim started complaining. “This food is terrible! Where is the cook?” He got louder and louder. I was terrified! Then I saw the cook approaching holding the knife. My heart started pounding when they began yelling and calling each other now-very politically incorrect names.
Then, everybody at the table started laughing, Jim introduced the cook to me, and Johnny, the cook, shook my hand. They explained that it had been a set-up so that Jim could tease me. I started breathing again a little later.
He loved that I had an extensive vocabulary and asked me to write congratulatory letters to National’s quarterly sales award-winners, using at least one word that the recipient would have to find in a dictionary. He used to tell people that he was the smartest man at National Car Rental when I was his secretary.
I quit after a year to go to law school, but we stayed in touch. Jim was at Max’s and my wedding. He took Max under his golfing wing and showed him how to better his game. On Max’s 40th birthday, Jim called in a few favors and took us to the PGA Colonial golf tournament in Ft. Worth, where he lived at the time. Emily called him “Uncle Hoss,” and he sent her new clubs every now and then – that, of course, he picked up when someone owed him a favor.
I never really knew Jim’s age. I think he was about 20 years older than I, which would make him about 87 at the time of his death a couple of weeks ago. We had been to see him this past summer, and I was alarmed because he was skinny and didn’t have much strength. He gave Max a golf lesson, though, at his home right next to the golf course in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Jim’s ashes will be scattered near the Maryland lighthouse where he grew up, and then he will forever be at home – one with the sea that he loved. To me, that seems right.
