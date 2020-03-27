I don’t like sounding like Andy Rooney, but here goes: You know how Americans get caught up in using a word over and over, and then that word means nothing? You know, like “Awesome”? Every person within hearing distance said “awesome” about everything. The dance was awesome. The party was awesome. The sky, for heaven’s sake, was awesome. Students began using the superlative in essays or business letters. “The reception was nice, and the food was awesome.” I began crossing out “awesome” every time I saw it in a paper.
My diligence never paid off, although “awesome’s” earlier prevalence has been replaced by yet another superlative that now means nothing more than ordinary: Amazing.
This is amazing. That is amazing. Every person on “The Voice” has an amazing voice. The street is amazing.
Well, today, I use that word literally. I am amazed, and I mean that for all it’s worth, at the number of people who believe that the coronavirus and COVID-19 are overblown public hysteria hypes and will not listen to evidence to the contrary.
The disbelief regarding the virus begins at the top. This administration has told us from the very beginning of this threat, back in late January, that we should fear nothing, nothing is wrong, and everything will be fine by April (https://nyti.ms/2UEzgHG), this despite intelligence warnings in January and February that a pandemic was coming (https://cnn.it/39qOZzv). It’s of little wonder, then, that masses of Americans would adopt the aministration’s stance, including celebrities, sports figures, and even Congressional leaders (https://wapo.st/33QjTQF).
Regardless of what the administration was saying, though, doctors and scientists who have been involved in earlier epidemics told us that this virus is virulent and powerful, that we have no treatment nor a vaccine, and that it would be to our benefit to stay indoors and stay away from each other.
Did we take that warning seriously? No. (Mea culpa – early in the threat, Max and I escaped Missouri weather in Florida for a few days, though we stayed to ourselves and knew we had erred two days into it.) Unfortunately, Mardi Gras went on as usual, and Florida’s beaches were packed for spring break – revenue, you know.
Even yesterday, when the U.S. won the prize for most COVID-19 cases in the world – surpassing China, population approximately 1.438 billion – a person in a packed public park in Kansas City told a television reporter that all this was being blown out of proportion. I was truly amazed. One need only look at the map of cases throughout the past month to see that the virus started, as do most things, on the coasts, and then moved inward, toward flyover country. Our turn is coming.
FDR once said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” I have nothing quite as erudite to offer, but I will say this: Though our current leaders, including the governor, who ignores the pleas of doctors who will be exposed to the disease every day, offer little in the way of true leadership, accurate information, and comfort, we know what to do. We have seen what works – and what doesn’t – because other states have gone before us.
Obviously, don’t go to the beach. Stay home. Walks outside are fine, but don’t go with a group of friends. Going to the grocery store is fine. Stay 6 feet away from the next person in line, though. Don’t buy up all the bread or milk or eggs, or anything else, for that matter. Someone may need something that you are simply being greedy about. Work from home if you can or if you are ordered to. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Cough into your elbow as opposed to into your hand, or worse, into the air. If you have an underlying medical condition or health situation, let someone else do your shopping for you. If you are young and healthy, help out your elderly neighbors. Say prayers for those who will become ill and those who will be out front: doctors, nurses, first responders, letter carriers, pharmacists, grocery store workers, and others who will try to keep us safe.
Believe it. Be smart. Be, well, amazing. We will make it.
