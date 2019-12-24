Happy Christmas Eve everyone! I hope that right now you are reading this while sipping on a delicious coffee, sighing contently because all your presents are purchased, wrapped and your family is on their way to celebrate. If you have not done all your shopping, Walmart is open until 6 p.m. tonight, so you might want to get on that. If all else fails, stop by a gas station and buy everyone scratcher tickets. When buying your last-minute scratcher tickets, do not forget your favorite newspaper columnist; Bob Satnan deserves to win big money.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are nice because after all the insanity of the holiday season you have some time to slow down and spend time catching up with friends and family. However, spending extended time with family can bring some headaches especially in a time as politically charged as this. The fact of the matter is we can love someone with our entire being and not agree with them 100% of the time. This is perfectly normal and healthy! Imagine how boring life would be if we agreed with everyone all the time.
Even though it is normal to have some disagreements and sometimes these disagreements can get passionate, it is crucial to remember that at the end of the day, we do love these people. And things like political climates will change. Perhaps someday we will look back at the mess of the 2020 presidential election and laugh! Honestly, I think that is doubtful because there are so many issues dividing us but weirder things have happened.
However, there is one holiday argument that we should never be civil about. It is crucial to stand your ground and defend the truth, even when it upsets people who are wrong. And that indisputable fact is “White Christmas” is a Christmas movie. Last year I briefly mentioned this fact and people were all up in my grill about it. You are all wrong — not only is “White Christmas” a Christmas movie, but it is also the best Christmas movie ever made.
I have never understood why haters say that about “White Christmas” when there is so much evidence to the contrary. Firstly, the word “Christmas” is in the name. Secondly, the opening scene that introduces to the three major male characters is a Christmas variety show on Christmas Eve. In fact, this scene introduces one of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time. Then there is the fact that the rest of the movie is about saving a ski resort in Vermont in time for Christmas. What is more Christmas-y than winter in Vermont? Not to mention, the climax of the movie features a Christmas variety show with multiple Santa Clauses. The overarching themes of the movie are love and helping a friend, both of which seem like solid holiday themes. “White Christmas” is my go-to movie for getting into the holiday spirit.
I guess at the end of the day, any movie can be a Christmas movie if it gets your holly jolly meter going. Unless that movie is something like “Midsommar,” then you probably need some help.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and enjoys some time with friends and family while eating delicious food.
