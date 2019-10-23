As a thirtysomething in 2019, I am very aware of and am present on social media. However, my social media preferences do not match those of my peers. I have never had a Pinterest and I don’t post too terribly often on Facebook. However, I am very active on Twitter.
Twitter hasn’t really caught on in Mid-Missouri, which is great because I can win more prizes when businesses do giveaways. I follow a lot of news organizations, comedians, a few sports personalities and of course my half dozen friends that use Twitter on a regular basis. I mostly post random jokes, pictures of my cat and the occasional rant.
President Trump and I have one major thing in common: we both love using Twitter. President Trump’s use of Twitter is not new. Both President Trump and I were early adopters of Twitter use. But unlike President Trump, I do not use Twitter to attack people. President Trump’s tweets since becoming President have received a lot of push back from both Republicans and Democrats alike. Critics are right: this kind of Twitter behavior is uncharted territory for a President. But, Twitter has only existed for 13 years.
When President George W. Bush was in office, Twitter was so new there was no reason for a man with the status of being President to be on there. And whether you love him or hate him, President Obama has always been a calm and measured guy in public. He hardly ever flew off the handle or steered off course, but he was and is active on Twitter.
The idea of a President being able to attack critics at the drop of a hat to an audience of millions is a fairly new concept but the President being a hothead is not a new concept. We have had multiple Presidents in our storied history who were known for their bluntness, temper and overall lack of filter. This got me thinking, what if Twitter existed when those guys were in office?
When I think of hot-headed Presidents, Andrew Jackson is almost always the first one I think of. Andrew Jackson actually killed a man in a dual because the guy had the audacity to insult his wife. While in the military, he was known for putting soldiers under him through insane conditions. Plus, there are the lengths he went to expand America, most notably the Trail of Tears. I imagine his Twitter would have featured a lot of attacks on any of the critics of his westward expansion plans and a lot of calling people weak. In a preplanned letter, Jackson described a critic as “the basest, meanest scoundrel that ever disgraced the image of God.” Imagine if he had Twitter and could say things like that at any second.
Missouri’s own President Harry Truman was another President with an infamous temper. “Give them Hell Harry” was his catchphrase for a reason. It would have been interesting to see how Truman would have communicated on Twitter, especially during the events of Hiroshima.
Regardless of my opinions on President Trump’s Twitter, the concept of a President having an impulsive temper is not new. Now we just know about it a lot quicker than we did before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.