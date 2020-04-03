The weeks grow long. Sunny days are better than gray days – but that is true no matter what. This stay-at-home time is wearing, though I can’t pinpoint a reason. Perhaps it is just this past week.
We continue to load our lives into boxes. We will keep more than I had anticipated, more than I had hoped, but the number of boxes that are going out the door is significant. Because of this virus, I won’t be able to have the Last Garage Sale at 1020 South Barrett, but sometime in the future, when we don’t have to be afraid of catching a disease for which there is no cure or vaccine, we will have a huge sale of “stuff” that we can no longer use, “stuff” we have held onto for no reason, “stuff” that will not fit into our newly downsized world. This purging is good, but it doesn’t always feel good. It sometimes feels as if we are inescapably heading down the road toward getting older, going where people never see themselves going – until they are there.
My attitude has definitely not been helped by a piece of news that I share here, though I had hoped never to share it. I have related the story of my friend Terry’s wife, who needed a double lung transplant.Last month, Hilary was finally given the chance at new life, when lungs became available for her. The surgery took a long time, and for a while, it looked as if she and Terry would be able to realize their fondest dream: to be able to spend next January in the little bungalow they had leased every winter on Sanibel Island in Florida save for the last two. In fact, after the surgery, Terry had notified the owner that he and Hilary would be back in 2021.
Tragically, however, it is not to be. The disease that had ravaged her lungs had also weakened her body, and complications from the surgery finally took her life last Tuesday. Making matters worse, I cannot even go see my friend, who is now alone in his apartment in New York under a stay-at-home order. It is much to bear.
I also empathize with my students and clients, many of whom have lost their jobs and their livelihoods, who wonder where their next rent payment is coming from, how they will feed their children, whether they and their families will remain healthy. And yet, amidst their fear and feelings of helplessness or hopelessness, they must continue to do their homework, comply with Court orders – in essence, live a part of their lives as if no upheaval exists.
I feel grief that encompasses not only Hilary’s death, but also the loss of normalcy, loss of life as we know it, of what we assumed is and is to be, of the loneliness of semi-quarantine, of going to choir practice and hearing the beautiful music those dear voices create every week, of the joy of Easter and our traditional family reunion – everything.
And yet, in the midst of all of it, I find ways to go forward with hope. Not all is lost. This has been a bad week, but next week will be better. A friend has figured out how to use Messenger to join our dinner club couples for weekly chats. My cousin set up a Zoom meeting for our family so that we can get together for Easter regardless of where we are. We are safe, healthy, and warm. We have enough food to eat, and I still get to cook because I haven’t packed up all my utensils and pans. I play the piano every day. My book club uses Zoom to discuss our monthly reading picks. Max and I have separate working areas and are able to co-exist quite nicely. We FaceTime with Emily every day, checking in on her because, like us, she lives in a state where leaders don’t see fit to make orders designed to protect the public.
We will get through this pandemic that has stopped life in its tracks, and I hope we do with minimal bad effect. Tomorrow will be soon enough.
