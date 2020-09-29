I would like you to think about the word “Boogaloo” for a moment. This word once defined a Latin genre of music that included facets of American rhythm and blues. However, the term now represents a growing far-right organization that is pro-gun, anti-government and believes in the second Civil War. Some of the Boogaloo factions believe it will become a race war.
You know about the NRA (National Rifle Association), but do you know about the SRA (Socialist Rifle Association)? The SRA is a legal 501-c organization that identifies themselves mostly as libertarian-anarchists. This group describes itself as “Working class, progressive, anarchist, communist, eco-warrior, animal liberator, anti-fascist, anti-capitalist, anti-racist, PoC, LGBTQ-plus.” The only two things the SRA would like their members to greatly oppose are our current government and taking guns away from people. They are also anti-law enforcement, aiming to create a self-policing society.
There are hundreds of anarcho-socialist groups who communicate widely on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit using code words within memes or in general communication as signals to one another during emerging protests as well as full-blown protests and riots. These code words provide members with instructions on where to go or what to do next.
If you feel lost in what I have just said, don’t feel alone. When I read a study that was presented by Rutgers (Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience), I was baffled. I found myself researching words that were unfamiliar and learning about bizarre groups of people and how they are gathering to form a militia against our government. You can find the publication here: https://bit.ly/3n34rd5.
The thing about this publication that stood out to me the most was a graph depicting the way in which these groups operate during a peaceful protest. It explains how a protest that begins with those who are truly there to initiate change by allowing their voices to be heard can suddenly take a rapid turn toward looting, rioting and other violence. But there is something in this research piece that enraged me.
We are all familiar with the organization, Black Lives Matter. The majority of people who support and participate in this organization are those who have lived in the shadow of fear from violence based solely on their race. However, the groupsI have mentioned above, to include groups such as Black Nationalists and White Nationalists, are infiltrating the movement of BLM, creating havoc and, in my opinion, devaluing the entire point of the BLM movement.
If we begin to study this situation more in-depth, we find the violence that many are attributing to BLM has been incited by other organizations that weave their way into peaceful protests and create mayhem. White supremacists (as well as Black Nationalists) are riding the coattails of peaceful BLM protests in order to strengthen the role of anarchists.
The game is played with finesse. Peaceful protestors line the street as members of these anarcho-socialist groups weave themselves among them. These groups then send out alerts via the web and dark web that alert people to impending looting. If you pay close attention, most of the people who break into stores are white. They then allow mostly poor, Black people to loot the stores and take as much as they can because the anarchists have convinced them they are “due reparations.”
Once the looting has come to an end, the anarcho-socialists come out with their riot gear, consisting of rocks, frozen water bottles and anything heavy that can be hurled at law enforcement. The next wave of violence consists of fireworks, Molotov Cocktails, lasers and other weapons. Initially, these people target law enforcement, but as they begin to learn which group is which, they implode on one another. They understand this is going to happen, so they have a group of medics on standby for those who commit violent acts against each other within the protest.
What have we allowed to happen? It is time for us to wake up and understand some very important facts:
• Black people are being taken advantage of by both Black and white socialists/communists whose main objective is to overrun the government.
• There are hundreds of thousands of people participating in these groups.
• They are planted in almost every state, county and city in America.
• The far-left are backing this movement and some of the people associated with these socialist/communist groups have infiltrated our political arena.
These groups are reaping their rewards as we see liberal community leaders defunding law enforcement. My hope is that our local community leaders will find a way to empower and grow our law enforcement agencies. We are smarter and stronger than this.
The bottom line is we must treat each other with dignity and respect. Watch your children carefully and limit the amount of time they spend online because the gaming arena is ripe with those who are recruiting for the advancement of anarchy.
Love, just love one another.
