The trial of John William Daniel, who was accused of killing Jesse Miller, a resident of Henry County, in Pettis County was eventually moved to Johnson County on a change of venue because of claims that pretrial publicity had prejudiced potential jurors against Daniel. The nature of the testimony is interesting; much of it seems irrelevant to the murder itself, and other testimony seems to have been of questionable accuracy.
A great deal of the testimony concerned Miller’s relationship with his wife. The two had quarreled, one witness testified, over her excessive use of tobacco. Another witness testified they quarreled over her alleged friendliness with the neighborhood men. Mrs. Miller admitted she had left her husband once, but that she had returned and the couple had reconciled.
The testimony about Miller and his wife relates in part to an attempt to smear Miller by the press; before his trial, he was said to have married a woman of “bad reputation,” suggesting that he was not a good person himself.
How the testimony about the Millers is relevant to the trial remains a mystery, as neither the prosecution nor the defense brought evidence to link the testimony to the crime. The testimony may refer to the contention that Miller intended to leave his wife and go to Colorado, though the relationship of this information to the murder was not explained.
Perhaps the most questionable testimony came from H.H. Kitterman. After Kitterman had testified Daniel had told him of the murder, a number of defense witnesses testified to Kitterman’s reputation for untruthfulness. Citizens from Clinton presented a petition signed by a number of Henry County residents that Kitterman’s “character for truth and veracity was bad.” However, others testified on Kitterman’s behalf.
Other interesting testimony was offered by Lacey, who claimed to have seen Daniel north of Sedalia near where the murder occurred and had recognized him at the Pettis County Jail where Daniel was kept prior to his trail being moved to Johnson County. Daniel denied this.
Despite the questionable nature of the testimony, closing arguments began. The defense continued to question Kitterman’s truthfulness and whether the blood found in the wagon was adequate to demonstrate that Daniel had killed Miller in the wagon. The defense also suggested that Miller’s aging widowed mother was praying for her son’s release. The prosecution admitted the state’s case relied on circumstantial evidence, but claimed this evidence was sufficient. The case was sent to the jury who deliberated an hour and a half before rendering a verdict of guilty. Daniel was to be hanged.
The next morning, the defense filed a motion to overturn the verdict based on the issue of the judge appointed to hear the case. After Daniel claimed the Circuit Court Judge Hill was prejudiced against him, the court had appointed Colonel Rogers to hear the case. The defense motion claimed that the court erred in appointing Rogers. The issue of appointing a substitute judge was then before the Missouri State Supreme Court in another capital case, that of John Ables.
After the Supreme Court ruled in Ables’ case that a substitute judge could be appointed, Daniel realized he had no hopes for a new trial. He maintained his innocence, claimed Lacy and Kitterman had lied, and protested that if he had been allowed to demonstrate his movements shortly after the murder instead of being incarcerated, he could have proved his innocence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.