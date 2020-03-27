Despite a short stay in North Port, Florida, former Sedalia Bomber and Missouri Tiger baseball player Trey Harris said he was thankful for his time as a non-roster Spring Training invitee for the Atlanta Braves.
“It was eye-opening,” Harris said. “It made me realize I have a chance in this game. We sometimes make big leaguers mythical creatures. It was nice to see them go about their business.”
Harris collected three hits over 15 plate appearances, including a home run before the MLB sent players home due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.
“I stayed in Sarasota for a week, came home Sunday,” Harris said. “Not even a full week and I’m already stir crazy.”
Batting .323 with 12 homers and 26 doubles last season over three levels, and advancing to Double-A Mississippi, Harris said he was thrilled to receive a Spring Training invite.
“I was jumping up and down big time,” Harris said. “They needed me to be around me more, to learn what it takes to be in the big leagues. It was a blessing.”
There were slumps and fatigue, Harris said, during an otherwise successful first full season of minor league ball. He leaned on his strengths — punishing fastballs — as more advanced hurlers abandoned traditional sequences.
“They really try to get you out and they don’t care how they do it,” Harris said. “It’s honestly just being you. No matter how good they are, they still have to throw to you.
“Just understanding who you are as a person matters more than what he does well.”
Harris added his Spring Training opportunity allowed him to observe and align his regimen with stars like Freddie Freeman.
“I mean, he’s the face of the franchise,” Harris said. “I got to see how goofy he can be and see how he can be about his business.”
Harris said he receives news about MLB developments the same way fans and media does: social media. Until a Tweet from Jeff Passan or Ken Rosenthal comes down the timeline, he plans on living at home and working out in Georgia.
“Everything you know, I know,” Harris said. “We’ll figure out a way.”
