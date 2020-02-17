Less than 10 days before first pitch, State Fair Community College softball expects a competitive offseason among its freshman-heavy roster to improve their odds in region play.
Lady Roadrunners head coach Lyndsey Talbot said the team, with five sophomores and four returners, has strength up the middle, but must see “whoever is going to rise up” around the corners and in the outfield.
“I think there will be some moving around. We have so many kids that play everywhere,” Talbot said. “We have a lot of athletes this year, not exactly true outfielders, but they’re going to step in.”
Near the end of the fall season, freshman Haley Berhorst started in center field and sophomore Reagan Hockett, who played second base last season, filled in at right field. Hockett recorded a team-high 13 stolen bases last year from the leadoff spot.
Sophomore catcher Jordan Fischer, who swatted five home runs in 2019, is the team’s top returning slugger. SFCC sophomore Alissa Collette, who batted .357 last season and is committed to Southwest Baptist University, will garner a spot in a lineup as well as innings in the circle.
Smith-Cotton graduate and corner infielder Darby Christian, who was at Central Methodist University last year, should add some pop in her return to Sedalia.
When she’s not behind the plate, a hot bat will also help keep freshman catcher Brooke Conner (Sweet Springs) in the lineup either at third base or in the outfield.
Talbot said putting the ball in play has been an emphasis for an offense that racked up 299 strikeouts last spring. She said staying engaged in the on-deck circle will help improve that clip.
“I think it was an approach issue — just not learning from at-bats,” Talbot said. “You should be learning from your teammate’s at-bats as well.”
Speaking of strikeouts, the Lady Roadrunners have adjusted to losing its top punch-out artist, Madison Love, who registered 257 strikeouts in her sophomore campaign. Talbot said freshmen Summer Collier (Oak Grove) and Taylor Williams (Logan-Rogersville) will help shore up the infield defense for SFCC’s groundball pitchers.
“Up the middle, I’m real excited about that,” Talbot said. “Summer and Taylor are pretty solid infielders, they just have a head for the game. Those kids are going to be anchors for us up the middle.”
Lady Roadrunners freshman Aleah Paxton (Lincoln) projects to be the staff ace after a state championship run with the Lady Cardinals last spring. Talbot has commended her presence in the circle as well as her deceptive arsenal.
“We’re excited to see how she’s progressed,” Talbot said. “She doesn’t really get rattled. … Aleah has a couple pitches that look identical, but one is a good seven-miles an hour slower. Her demeanor is also a great tool to have for a pitcher.”
Finishing 26-24 overall last season and dropping two straight in the Region 16 Tournament, Talbot compiled a competitive schedule in preparation for the likes of Three Rivers Community College, Jefferson College and No. 17-ranked Crowder College, which each won more than 40 games last season.
The Lady Roadrunners are slated to play No. 5 Chipola College at the Crowder Bash in Fayetteville, Arkansas in March and scheduled doubleheaders with No. 7 Indian HIlls Community College, hosting the Warriors on Friday, March 20.
“We play a lot of good talent down there,” Talbot said of the Crowder Bash. “We don’t have anything to lose, and that’s going to better us going into regional play. They’re all going to be quality opponents, so we have to better ourselves.”
State Fair hosts Park University 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in Sedalia.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
