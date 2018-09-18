Smith-Cotton senior Alex Beard and sophomore Machezney Whittall each placed first at the team’s home invitational Saturday at Clover Dell Lake, leading the Tigers and Lady Tigers to respective team victories.
Beard won in 17 minutes, 17 seconds while Whittall captured the varsity girls race in 22:14. Estrellita Quetzecua was runner-up in 23 minutes and Warsaw’s Alyssa Alcantara was third in 22:23.
Now two seasons removed from the state meet, Beard said “so long, farewell,” to Smith-Cotton soccer to play Captain Georg von Trapp in the school’s musical, “The Sound of Music.”
“Part of it is getting the rest I need,” Beard said. “Instead of doubling up with sports, with cross you do a lot of aerobic work, and you need a lot of time to do that. Not doing a second sport gives me that extra time so that I can run, rest and be ready for the next workout.”
Smith-Cotton’s Will Hooton (18:23) finished behind Marshall’s Edgar Espinoza (18:20) for third place in the varsity boys event. Eabay Carlos (18:48), Juan Herrera (18:59) and Isaac Marcos (19:06) claimed top 10 finishes for the Tigers, which won the team total over runner-up Hermitage by 45 points.
Lyubov Kornev (23:57), Elizabeth Lozada (25:06), and Maggie Ou (26:06) each finished top 10 in the girls varsity race, while Grace Edgar (30:06) and (31:06) placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
The Lady Tigers out-scored Marshall, the only other team to post team results. Whittall, who also stepped away from fall soccer to run cross-country, said she is balancing the first-year learning curve with leading the team on the course. While Clover Dell Park has hosted the Smith-Cotton Cross-Country Invitational for 10 years, every course is a fresh experience to Whittall.
“I’ve played soccer here before, but I’ve never been back here on these trails,” Whittall said. “This is new to me.”
Smithton, Green Ridge and Stover represented Kaysinger runners at the meet. Green Ridge’s Holly Thomas was sixth in 24:06, while teammate Svetlana Rebikh finished 17th in 35:06.
Lady Bulldogs Kara VanVleck (27:06) and Julia Marriott (28:06) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
Smithton’s Robert Staus finished sixth in the boys race in 18:59. Teammate Matthew Rohr was 14th in just more than 20 minutes.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
