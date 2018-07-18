Austin Haensel and the Bombers were afforded a look at each batter in Joplin lineup in the first inning.
All it cost was five runs.
Additional reads were unnecessary -- the Outlaws were in town a night earlier -- and the costly investment sank Sedalia early in an 11-9 loss Tuesday at Liberty Park Stadium.
Kaleb DeLaTorre went yard on the third pitch of the game, Zack Ehlen reached and advanced to second on a missed pick at first base and Andruw McKenzie slashed an RBI double into the gravel in left field.
Alec Capshaw scored two with a drive deep in the left-field gap and scored the fifth run of the inning on a Gavin Merriman single. In the second, Haensel struck out a pair, but not before DeLaTorre doubled and scored again, giving Joplin (14-22) a quick 6-0 advantage.
Haensel, who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless June 22 at Joplin, said Tuesday he too often left his curveball high and had little feel for his changeup.
“I’m in it 0-0 at the start of the game,” Haensel said. “I didn’t want that start of the game, but it just happens in baseball.”
Patience and power brought Sedalia back into contention.
After Justin Eads led off with the team’s second hit of the game, Baxter Mays and Nathan Tribble used sacrifice flies to move him to third base. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Santiago Garcia, who clubbed the Bombers’ fourth grand slam of the season.
Haensel said runs on the board improved his confidence.
“I just told them, I was going to keep us in the game,” Haensel said.
Both sides kept the line moving after a game Monday that lasted just more than 2 hours.
Joplin southpaw Tyler Gum waited on Sedalia batters and established a brisk tempo in another short contest -- less than 3 hours. He was pulled after 3 2/3 innings in favor of Connor Gilles, who stranded two Bombers in the fourth with one pitch.
Gilles exited with one out in the ninth after walking the bases loaded. Ryan Flores drove in two runs against Leonardo Castro, who later balked in the Bombers’ seventh run.
Castro let the game-winning run, Justin Eads, take a swing in the ninth before delivering a called-strike curveball to snuff the late Bombers threat.
Conner Davis entered the game for Sedalia in the sixth, issuing three walks to load the bases and clipping a batter to make it 7-4. Josiah Imhoff, subject of a photo-op Tuesday announcing his commitment to Columbia College, was then called to clean up another mess. He surrendered two runs on a flyout and wild pitch -- both credited to Davis.
Cougars head coach Darren Munns, in attendance for the occasion, said before the game that Imhoff deployed as fireman during the summer season speaks well of the former State Fair Community College starter.
“I think it goes a long way when you can dump a guy into a mess and he responds,” he said. “It speaks to his competitiveness, his poise. There’s a lot of guys who can’t pitch in those situations. The more arms who have that fit that description, the better your staff is going to be.”
The Bombers (23-14) sent Nathan Croner to the mound for the final two innings. He let up a pair in the eighth and finished with as many strikeouts.
Amid their worst stretch of the season -- losers in five of the last six -- Sedalia is more than games ahead of Clarinda and St. Joseph in the MINK League North with five games remaining.
Haensel said that while most collegiate wood bat clubs exist for players to improve individually, the Bombers are different. They are concerned about the current losing trend.
“Other teams, you know, they just come out and try to do their thing,” Haensel said. “The Bombers are trying to win it all.”
Sedalia hits the road Thursday for a 7 p.m. first pitch against Chillicothe. Their next home game is their last, 7 p.m. Monday, July 23, also against Chillicothe.
