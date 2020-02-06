Welcome back to the big game, Cole Camp.
Tied at 18 after a sluggish first half, the Bluebirds scored 21 points in the third period of a 61-54 victory over Tipton to clinch Cole Camp’s first trip to the Kaysinger Conference Tournament championship in seven years.
Bluebirds senior Kaden Harms, who scored 16 in the third quarter, led the team with 23 points. Cole Camp senior Ethan Ives shot 6-for-8 in from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to match junior Garrett Stratham with 12 points.
Cole Camp head coach Kevin Shearer said the team lacked urgency in the early goings.
“We looked like we were coming off a vacation,” Shearer said. “Slow in everything we do. We don’t have great team speed, but we were slow. We were slow making decisions, we weren’t anticipating and I don’t even think we were physical at all in the first half, and that’s not okay. We were lucky to survive that.”
Tipton senior Cory Jurgensmeyer and junior Brett Combs each finished with a team-high 12 points.
Producing a 10-point cushion after three periods, the Bluebirds made 10 of 13 free-throw attempts to withstand Tipton’s 25-point surge and secure the championship bid.
“Hopefully this prepares us for these big ones coming up,” Shearer said.
Cole Camp (16-3) is scheduled to play the winner between Otterville and Green Ridge, which met 9 p.m. Thursday and did not conclude before deadline. The Bluebirds are scheduled to tip-off 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Stover 70, Sacred Heart 42
With a win over Sacred Heart, Lady Bulldogs seniors Emily Bauer and Jenna Bellis lifted their team to its first appearance conference tournament final since winning the championship four years ago.
Bellis scored 20 and Bauer landed a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 15 points Thursday during a 70-42 victory over the Lady Gremlins in the semifinals of the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs (13-4) return to the championship for the first time since 2015-16, when Stover defeated La Monte to record head coach Ernie Haag’s first conference tournament championship.
Stover drained five straight shots during a 21-5 run that spanned the final six minutes of the first half. Bauer, who joined the 1,000-point club with a 21-point game Jan. 29, hit two shots from beyond the arc to energize the game-changing stretch.
“It’s not every game, but there’s been a lot of games this year that we’ve had one big quarter,” Haag said. “In the second quarter, we made a few minor adjustments, but we did better about rebounding the basketball, getting it out and getting it going.”
Sacred Heart (11-9) tips-off against Cole Camp 7:30 pm. Friday in the third-place game. Two seasons ago, the Lady Gremlins defeated Tipton in overtime to claim third place.
It is the third victory over Sacred Heart for Stover this season. After capturing titles at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic and Stover Tournament, Friday also represents its third appearance in a tournament final.
“This is our third tournament this year, and this is going to be our third championship game,” Haag said. “Getting there is a big deal for these kids. … Everybody’s got their hands full with Tipton.”
Tipton 73, Cole Camp 30
The Lady Cardinals scored all the points necessary to defeat Cole Camp in the first period of a 73-30 victory Thursday in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament semifinals.
Tipton scored 31 points in the first period en route to a 44-23 lead at halftime. Lady Cardinals senior Abby Backes led the team with 21 points, freshman Myra Claas added 16 and every Tipton player recorded at least one point.
Avenging a loss to Cole Camp in last year’s championship and eyeing a fourth title in seven years, Backes said the Lady Cardinals are fixed on the bigger picture.
“The Kaysinger Tournament is just a week-long thing,” Backes said. “We try to focus more on the conference championship as a season, just because that’s more consistent.”
Lady Bluebirds senior Ashley Schear paced the team with nine points. Playing with a running clock, Tipton limited Cole Camp to two points in the fourth quarter.
In their return to the conference tournament final, Backes credited the top-to-bottom defensive effort and mental focus from a deep group of talented underclassmen.
“We’re a lot faster this year,” Backes said. “We’re able to run the court if we do things right.”
Cole Camp (8-10) plays Sacred Heart 7:30 p.m. Friday for third place.
The Lady Cardinals (15-3) hosts Stover 9 p.m. Friday for the tournament championship.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
