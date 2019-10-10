COLE CAMP — Sacred Heart, Green Ridge and Cole Camp established themselves as front-runners after 11 pool play matches Thursday at the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament.
In a consequential Pool B match, Green Ridge won two sets against Tipton, which entered the tournament with road wins over Cole Camp and Green Ridge, 26-24, 25-14. Lady Tigers seniors Riley Hagedorn landed 14 kills with three aces, Jasmine Cowart had four kills and Emily Dove added five kills and assists apiece.
Hagedorn added nine kills with eight aces during a 25-11, 25-8 result against La Monte. Green Ridge junior Maribeth Hammers served three aces and collected eight assists, junior Kailyn Hoos had four digs and Cowart finished with five kills and four aces.
Cole Camp picked up 23 points in two sets against its cross-county rivals, Lincoln. The Lady Cardinals rebounded with a 25-11, 25-18 performance against Windsor and play Otterville 9 a.m. Saturday in hopes of securing the No. 2 seed in Pool C.
The Lady Gremlins, defending tournament champs, dispatched Smithton (25-23, 25-12) and Stover (25-14, 25-18) to secure a bye and 1 p.m. start in bracket play.
Just as they did last season, when Kiley Beykirch recorded 20 assists and seven digs in the conference tournament final, the Lady Gremlins will need production from its freshmen.
Sacred Heart freshman Emma Siron has supported Beykirch’s sophomore campaign as a leading hitter (4.2 kills per set) and setter (2.4 assists per set) to help the Lady Gremlins maintain their stride.
“Sometimes it gets a lot on me,” Siron said. “But I feel like I can handle it, usually.”
Siron said that while it is her first season playing for conference pride at the varsity level, she has been waiting to help the Lady Gremlins win the Kaysinger Tournament since she started school.
“It’s very important,” Siron said. “I just want to go out there and win. I’ve always been competitive, so it just came naturally.”
Pool play continues 9 a.m. with Tipton-La Monte and Lincoln-Otterville, followed by Northwest-Green Ridge and Windsor-Cole Camp.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
