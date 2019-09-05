A lead built in the second set and the Lady Tigers’ chance at a season-opening victory slipped in the same run.
Odessa used a 6-0 run in the second set to sweep the home team Thursday, 25-18, 25-21, at Smith-Cotton High School.
Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry led the team with 11 kills, followed by senior Haley Wiskur, who landed seven kills and recorded five digs. Smith-Cotton senior Megan Toops finished with 23 assists and junior Emma Slaughter added eight digs.
Nervous, amped or indifferent toward their season debut, Shipley said it translated into impatience for S-C.
“We were celebrating a little bit prematurely,” Shipley said.
Smith-Cotton (0-1) secured its first lead of the match in the second set, 9-7, on back-to-back kills from Wiskur and Reberry. Odessa tied the set at 12 and 14 points before winning six straight to lead 23-19.
Two misplays by Smith-Cotton helped end each set. Shipley and the Lady Tigers look to sharpen their edges — emphasizing serving and defense — in practice. S-C sophomore Bailey Brown and junior Natalie Adermann recorded the team’s lone kill block and ace, respectively.
“It’s just a matter of movement,” Shipley said. “Being caught on the back of our heels. Moving to pass, moving to receive. We had a few we didn’t take a step, we just reached.”
Minding the opposite setter will also help defensive efforts, Shipley said.
“She was just facing out court and shoving the ball,” Shipley said of Odessa’s Abbi King. “We’re going to have to work on everything. They’re just have to learn how to finish the game.”
Going into the match, the Lady Tigers had a clear identity. Toops and Wiskur returned to their positions for senior campaigns, while junior newcomers Tera Reberry would boost the attack at middle and outside hitter, respectively. Sophomores Adermann, Brown and Paige Abney, who started in the back row, would reinforce the rotation as they grew accustomed to varsity play.
Shipley held just one question that could only be answered by regular-season action: are they ready? After a disappointing result, Shipley said the Lady Tigers appear to be pretty close.
“We’re ready, we just had to get the first game out of the way,” Shipley said. “I’m looking forward to the rest of the year. Hopefully they don’t let it get in their heads, because it shouldn’t. It’s just the first game of the year.”
Smith-Cotton returns 7 p.m. Monday to host Jefferson City.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
