Lincoln, back-to-back Show-Me Bowl finalists, landed nine players on the Kaysinger All-Conference Football Team, released Tuesday.
Seven Lincoln seniors, Jackson Beaman, Nate Hesse, Parker Engles, Bo Kroenke, Joe Bittner, Hayden Beaman and Tanner Bays were named first-team all conference. Cardinals junior Gabe Mehrens and Levi Betts earned honorable mention.
Windsor seniors Jonah Roberts, Aiden Schneider, juniors Kenton Sargent, Jacob Berube and sophomore Dalton Witherspoon were recognized as first-team all-conference. Greyhounds senior Quinton Boyer and sophomore Dylan Wiherspoon claimed honorable mention.
Cole Camp seniors Kaden Harms, Landon Baalman and Ethan Ives garnered first-team selections, while seniors Ruvim Garbuzov and Brayden Shannon were named honorable mention.
Tipton seniors Cooper Allee, Tucker Petree and junior Cameron Whisler represented the Cardinals as first-team picks, while senior Austin Pace and junior Blake Fisher earned honorable mention.
Picking up wins against St. Paul Lutheran, Santa Fe and Concordia, Tipton finished 3-7 overall and 0-3 in conference play, falling 44-6 to Cole Camp in the first round of districts.
The Bluebirds compiled a 6-5 record and went 1-2 during Kaysinger play. Cole Camp never lost two straight games, but lost twice to Lincoln, including a season-ending loss in the district semifinals.
Windsor celebrated its most successful season in school history with a 10-3 campaign that ended with a home Class 1 quarterfinals matchup. Finishing 2-1 in conference play, the Greyhounds avenged a regular-season loss in the district championship Adrian and suffered two losses to Lincoln.
Lincoln marched back to the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl with an undefeated regular-season campaign. Accepting a forfeit in its first postseason contest, the Cards defeated Cole Camp, Skyline and Marceline at home and traveled to beat Windsor in the quarterfinals.
The Cardinals kick-off the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl against Valle Catholic 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
