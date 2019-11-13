Two Tigers, teammates since youth baseball, are moving from the jungle to the stable.
Smith-Cotton seniors Brett Grupe and Brayden Ballard signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play baseball at the University of Central Missouri at Smith-Cotton High School.
Grupe and Ballard have been teammates since they were 8 years old. Playing together through youth ball with the Sedalia Bandits, Sedalia’s junior legion, a summer travel team and the Smith-Cotton Tigers, the two expressed excitement to continue their careers in college.
“It’s crazy,” Ballard said. “It’s weird how it all worked out.”
Ballard is a starting pitcher for S-C with a variety of pitches, while Grupe is a utility player who can play multiple infield positions and behind the dish. Given the current strength of the Mules, which advanced to the Division II College World Series and finished 46-16 in 2019, both players will compete for limited innings as freshmen.
“That’s about as good as it gets,” Grupe said. “And being 40 minutes from home, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Ballard said the Mules contacted his family after a showcase in August. Grupe was connected to Central Missouri as early as his junior year, but sealed the deal with a summer tour that included stops in Georgia, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Describing the circuit as “the best summer of baseball I’ve ever had,” Grupe did not second-guess a regional option after a summer on the road.
“It’s not just 40 minutes away,” Grupe said. “It’s 40 minutes away to one of the best D2 programs in the country.”
Before building strength among the stable of arms at UCM, Ballard was tasked with one goal in his final spring season with the S-C Tigers.
“Compete,” Ballard said. “That’s what they preach. Just compete.”
Ballard, the son of Amy and Carl Ballard, is a three-year varsity baseball letter winner who also earned Second Team All-District honors in 2019 and Academic All-State recognition in 2018 and 2019.
Grupe, the son of Sarah and Brad Grupe, is an eight-time varsity letter winner, three times each in baseball and football, and twice in basketball. In baseball, he earned 2018 All-District catcher and earned Academic All-State recognition in 2018 and 2019. In football, Grupe claimed All-District kicker/punter honors in 2017 and 2018, and was selected as an All-State kicker in 2018. He also earned Academic All-State recognition in 2017, 1018 and 2019, and was a Tigers team captain.
S-C Baseball Head Coach Kyle Zimmerman said both players will be instrumental to success for the Tigers in 2019.
“Brayden and Brett have been tremendous contributors to our success the past three years," Zimmerman said. "Brayden is an incredible competitor who is our go-to guy on the mound. Brett’s competitive nature and leadership have been driving forces for our team. I'm really excited to get the chance to follow them closely at Central Missouri.”
Grupe and Ballard are the first UCM baseball signees from Smith-Cotton since Chase Plymell, who graduated high school in 2016 and moved to Warrensburg after two years at State Fair Community College.
This story has been updated. Postseason honors courtesy of Sedalia School District 200.
