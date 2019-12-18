Two weeks since a season-opening home debut, the Otterville Eagles and Lady Eagles have traveled well.
Otterville enjoyed a doubleheader sweep Thursday against Jamestown during the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
At the end of the third period, Otterville senior Mason Mathews tied the boys game at 38 via tip-in. Leading at the end of each quarter, Otterville head coach Tom Ward said he was pleased with his team’s response to late-game adversity.
“We had some games lately that we kicked some people pretty good,” Ward said. “I was kind of curious how we would perform.”
Down 49-46 with less than 2 minutes to play, Jamestown threw the ball away and Otterville followed with a timeout. At the same standing with 24 seconds remaining, Jamestown (2-4) committed another unforced error. Otterville answered with two timeouts to maneuver the ensuing inbounds sequence.
One last Jamestown turnover led junior Isaiah Gilmore to the free-throw line, where he determined the final outcome.
Isaiah Gilmore led the Eagles with 11 points, while juniors Cyrus Gilmore and Brad Conner chipped in 10 points apiece. Otterville senior Ben Morrison finished with nine points.
Jamestown seniors Clark Rohrbach and Christian Snyder paced the Eagles with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Snyder battered the opposing frontcourt for buckets, forcing Ward to test a zone defense on limited practice.
“I had no clue what they were going to do offensively, and I thought our kids adjusted really well,” Ward said. “We hit some big shots down the stretch. We’ve been a better free-throw shooting club than we were tonight, but I think that is just not repetition.”
With three players posting double figures, scoring balance has been a signature for Otterville’s versatile group. Ward said the Eagles (5-2) can still improve on producing better offensive looks.
“We still need to work on patience,” Ward said. “When it’s a game like this, it’s about working the ball and getting the best shot available.”
Otterville freshman Katie McKinney poured in 24 points and sophomore Josie Neal added 14 to help the Lady Eagles beat Jamestown 54-39.
Lady Eagles sophomore Carrie McKinney finished with 10 points.
Armed with deep threats and a precocious core, Otterville girls basketball head coach Jay Allen said the Lady Eagles can still refine their shot selection.
“When you have four or five girls who can hit 3-pointers, I’m not one of those coaches that’s willing to live and die by it,” Allen said. “We still need to run the offense inside and execute. When we do that, we’re a pretty good ball club.”
Otterville’s girls opened the game with a 10-2 run, and Jamestown scored the last bucket of the first quarter to make it 16-4.
Katie McKinney, who had 15 points at halftime, powered a second-period run with a 3-pointer and free throws to put the Kaysinger Conference Lady Eagles ahead 25-7.
Lady Eagles senior Jill Jacovino converted on an inbounds set to give Otterville a halftime lead of 33-13.
Jamestown (0-6) sharpened its focus in the second half, out-scoring Otterville in the third period before a last-minute 3-pointer from Katie McKinney increased the standing to 46-25.
Allen described Otterville’s lone varsity freshman as a dynamic talent.
“It was on display,” Allen said. “She can play inside, outside, she has excellent defensive anticipation — especially on the weak side. She’s going to be a very good player.”
Otterville victories in Sedalia come after both teams captured third place at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.
The Lady Eagles (4-3) most recently defeated Pilot Grove 61-47, lost to Sacred Heart 43-40 at and concluded the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic against Tipton’s junior varsity. Otterville played without senior Jillian Jacavino, and a 24-point performance from sophomore Carrie McKinney helped lift the Lady Eagles past a talented group of Lady Cardinals reserves, 43-41.
After defeating Prairie Home/Bunceton to open the season at home, Otterville suffered a 51-45 loss in a grudge match at Pilot Grove. Recovering with a 72-21 victory over Tuscumbia, Otterville won its final contest 63-59 against Russellville.
Prairie Home with Bunceton avenged a one-point, season-opening loss at Otterville, and a triple-overtime result against Community at the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia represents Otterville’s only other loss.
After playing at Sweet Springs on Friday, the Eagles and Lady Eagles land home after a seven-game road stretch Dec. 28 to host the Otterville Holiday Classic. Action begins 9 a.m. Saturday between La Monte and the top-seeded Slater boys.
Smithton tips-off against Hermitage 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Otterville hosts a rubber match with Prairie Home/Bunceton at 4:30 p.m. and Lincoln faces Northwest in a Kaysinger Conference matchup at 6 p.m.
As the top seed on the girls side, Bunceton with Prairie Home hosts Northwest 3 p.m. Saturday. La Monte and Slater tip-off at 10:30 a.m., Smithton meets Hermitage at noon and Lincoln challenges the hosting Lady Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
Consolation games begin 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 with semifinals game scheduled for Dec. 31. Third-place and championship games are scheduled to start 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
