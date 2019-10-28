Visible from the pitch outside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center, clear skies and a golden backdrop suggested that, at any moment, sunlight was ready to separate the clouds over a damp and chilly Region 16 quarterfinal match.
But the sun did not shine and the Roadrunners did not score Saturday during a 2-0 loss to East Central College, ending the season with nine wins — the most in four years since rebooting the men’s soccer program.
“Nobody will ever be able to take that away,” said State Fair Community College head coach Jaime Beltran.
In the 22nd minute, ECC’s Arman Kovac received a pass from Stephen Akot, hesitated to lose his mark, and struck the ball to the upper right corner of the goal. Kovac’s goal came after teams exchanged one free kick apiece over the prior five minutes. The Roadrunners cleared a direct kick from Leonard Sowa in the 15th, and the Falcons’ wall deflected a try from SFCC sophomore Mani Hondroudakis in the 18th.
It is the second straight year SFCC ended its campaign in a home regional quarterfinal. Last season, St. Charles Community College out-lasted the Roadrunners through 11 rounds of penalty kicks.
Beltran said that while Saturday’s game plan appeared to dissolve in the midfield, SFCC’s focus in recruiting will again revolve around goal-scoring and goalkeeping.
“Whether it’s somebody that’s here and needs to step up, or not, we need a goalkeeper again,” Beltran said. “And we didn’t score enough goals. We created a lot today, we created a lot this year, and we didn’t score enough. … If we have those two things, we have enough coming back to go far.”
The Roadrunners (9-6-2) conceded a discouraging goal in the opening moments of the second half. East Central combined passes off its first touch, slicing through the SFCC defense en route to a goal scored by Leonard Sowa and assisted by Liam Durran and Samuel Marchi.
“Just a bad touch,” Beltran said of SFCC’s role in the sequence.
SFCC sophomore Sebastian Aguero recorded four saves in 74 minutes before exiting the match, swapping shirts, and taking the pitch as a wing. He generated two corner kicks in the final five minutes of the match, but ECC cleared each chance.
Beltran and the Roadrunners shared more than 20 minutes of post-game discussion. “We’re going to miss them,” he said of the outgoing sophomores.
For the returners, training for the 2020 season began at the break of day Sunday.
“We come back tomorrow and we start working,” Beltran said. “It’s a long process. We start tomorrow, trying to put it together again, make another run at it.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
