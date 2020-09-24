Smith-Cotton volleyball lost a short match shorthanded Thursday hosting an old West Central Conference opponent in Sedalia.
Nevada defeated the Lady Tigers in two sets, 25-15, 25-18, to extend S-C’s season-opening winless streak to eight matches.
Already without junior Bailey Brown, Smith-Cotton (0-8, 0-3 CMAC) played without two starters Thursday in senior Emma Slaughter (quarantine) and sophomore Sydney Toops (illness).
Toops, starting setter, is set to return Saturday for the Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational. Slaughter is eligible to return Sept. 29 and Brown is projected to return in early October.
S-C head coach Diane Shipley said players stepping into varsity roles are building confidence.
“They’re timid going to the ball,” Shipley said. “If you let it drop because you’re afraid, that’s not good.”
Lady Tigers sophomore Izzy Lyles landed three kills, S-C junior Paige Abney distributed six assists in Toops’ stead and senior Natalie Adermann finished with eight digs.
Nevada (2-6) used a 5-1 run to lead the first set wire-to-wire. In the second set, S-C paused action trailing 15-7 and 22-13.
Newcomers to the rotation included sophomores Lauren Grupe, Mackenzie Allison and freshman Lauren Homan. Shipley said the challenge for players making the varsity leap is overcoming intimidation.
“Fear. Not doing what you’re supposed to do right,” Shipley said. “Taking certain people’s spots. … Don’t worry about that, you play how you play.”
Smith-Cotton has lost seven straight matches to Nevada. Varsity matches moved to best-of-five in 2020, but teams agreed to play a best-of-three match before Nevada traveled to Sedalia. It is the only three-set match on the schedule, Shipley said.
“They had so far to travel,” Shipley said.
The Lady Tigers have not won a set since the opener Sept. 3 at Odessa. Thursday was the second home match of the year for S-C.
The Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational begins 8 a.m. Saturday. Last year, S-C defeated Santa Fe in three sets in the championship match.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
