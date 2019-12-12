An old-school backdrop and former conference rival offered added a “Throwback Thursday” vibe to the home-opener for Smith-Cotton girls basketball.
Lady Tigers sophomore Bailey Brown scored 18 points, senior Haley Wiskur added 16 and Smith-Cotton during a 49-32 victory over Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton Junior High.
Smith-Cotton freshman Rilee Jackson was tasked with flanking Warrensburg’s gifted senior guard Sadie Misner, who is committed to Angelo State, and earned high marks from S-C girls basketball head coach Jessie Arnold.
“She could not have executed what we asked of her, as a freshman in her sixth varsity game, to do any better,” Arnold said. “We told her she is one of the best players you will face all year long, and your job is to not let her score. … I don’t think she could have possibly done a better job.”
Jackson hit a go-ahead field goal before time expired in the first quarter, and the home side led 14-12. Her defense helped generate points off turnovers, and Smith-Cotton outscored Warrensburg 19-4 in the second period.
Sedalia entered halftime with a 33-16 lead. Frustration met its boiling point for Warrensburg as Jackson slipped behind a screen and reappeared to steal a pass. Maroon and white called timeout at the 2:35 mark in the third quarter trailing 35-21.
Jackson said she was a bit intimidated at her defensive assignment, but “kept her head in the game.” Warrensburg seniors Zoey Westphal and Bailey Tucker led the team with eight points a piece, while Misner finished with five.
“I feel good because I didn’t let (Misner) shoot and she didn’t get a lot of points off me,” Jackson said. “I just feel good about the whole thing.”
Wiskur lulled the defense to sleep and put the third quarter to bed with a last-second layup that increased the S-C lead to 40-24. Her driving lanes cleared after a healthy share of post possessions deconstructed the Warrensburg defense.
Arnold said Brown’s effort on the block has been an encouraging development.
“She’s put the time in. And those are the kids you really like to see do well,” Arnold said. “She wants coaching, she accepts coaching and we are very hard on her because we know the potential that she has. It was really fun to watch be able to go out and watch her have the type of game we know she’s capable of having.”
Smith-Cotton (3-3) travels to Waynesville 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Returning to Sedalia 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, to host Battle in the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center, the Lady Tigers are not scheduled host a contest at Smith-Cotton High School until Jan. 7 against Jefferson City.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
