STOVER — Smithton completed an improbable, unprecedented championship run Friday in an upset of Sacred Heart in the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament.
The Tigers started its dynasty-killing sequence after a scoreless first half. Countering the Gremlins, which entered the match with six straight shutouts and a streak of 10 straight conference tournaments, Smithton sophomore Lewis Page was awarded a free kick near midfield to begin the top of the 18-yard box in the 47th minute.
His ball traveled to the top of the 18-yard box, where it deflected off the head of a Sacred Heart player and rolled past junior goalkeeper Dallin Chappell for the only goal of the contest.
Upon landing a grievous blow, Smithton’s defense-first philosophy was tested until the final horn.
“It was nerve-wracking leading up to that,” said Smithton head coach Sean Hutchinson. “It was almost like you expect something to go wrong. … This can’t be real right now.”
Feeding into its underdog status, Smithton had not beaten Sacred Heart in at least 22 matches. But a roster made up entirely of returning players — save for the addition of talented freshman Braedon Cairer — helped set the table for a remarkable campaign.
“We knew that this was a year to make it happen,” Hutchinson said. “Since I had this core group of seniors as freshmen, I knew they were going to do something great in their senior year. There's a lot of talent and determination with them. … Things have been slowly falling into place.”
Last season, the Tigers (9-4-1) finished the conference tournament with a 3-1 loss to Cole Camp in the third-place match. This year, after matching the Bluebirds in goals scored, allowed and head-to-head, Smithton won the pool-play rematch via tie-breaking coin toss.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Hutchinson said.
Smithton continues its Kaysinger Conference schedule Tuesday at Green Ridge, play Thursday at Stover and host Sacred Heart again Oct. 22.
