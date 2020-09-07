There’s something happening in the Kaysinger Conference.
Windsor and Cole Camp each celebrated 40-point shutouts last week, while losses for Tipton and Lincoln had different meanings entering their scheduled matchup Friday.
The Greyhounds (2-0) dealt Lincoln a 41-0 loss on the strength of three passing and rushing touchdowns apiece. Windsor junior Dalton Witherspoon caught two touchdown passes and rushed for 150 yards and a score as the ‘Hounds took early control of conference standings.
It was the first Cardinals loss to a Kaysinger Conference opponent since 2014 — when Tipton eliminated the Benton County Cards in the first round of the district tournament.
After Russellville canceled due to low numbers, Tipton (1-1) suffered a 27-14 loss to Helias’ junior varsity on Saturday. Tipton seniors Blake Fischer and Dylan Kuttenkuler connected for a 72-yard TD to help give the Cards an early 8-0 lead. Helias scored the go-ahead points as time expired in the first half and returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to make it 20-8.
A long TD pass from Fischer to senior Hayden Embrey brought the standing to 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Tipton football head coach Tony Braby said he was grateful to have found a valuable contest on short notice.
“It was so much better than not having a game,” Braby said. “This will help tremendously with correcting mistakes that we’re making. Had we had to prepare for nothing, that would have been tough. I think we’re a better ball club because we played.”
If the Cardinals teams are headed in opposite directions, they are on a crash course for a competitive clash on Friday.
But don’t forget about Cole Camp. The Bluebirds (1-1) evened their record with a 40-point shutout at Lone Jack. They meet Crest Ridge, Butler and Wellington-Napoleon before completing their Kaysinger slate in three of the last four weeks of the regular season. The Benton County rivalry is scheduled to be renewed Oct. 23 in Lincoln.
Which means, we may not know what’s really happening in the Kaysinger Conference until the final week of the season.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.