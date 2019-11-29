Several area high school basketball teams are in action next week at tournaments in Warsaw, Marshall, Kingsville and Tipton.
Cole Camp’s girls are the No. 4 seed, Warsaw is No. 6 and Lincoln was seeded No. 7 in the Warsaw Tournament, beginning with a matchup between top-seeded Skyline and Knob Noster 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Sykline’s boys are also the top seed, ahead of No. 3 Cole Camp and No. 5 Warsaw.
In Tipton, the top-seeded Lady Cards to-off with La Monte 7:30 p.m. Monday. Smithton faces New Bloomfield in the 9 p.m. contest.
Smithton’s boys, defending Tipton Tournament champs, are paired with La Monte 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tipton hosts New Bloomfield in the late game.
The Marshall Tournament features the boys side for Smith-Cotton and Sacred Heart. The Gremlins tip-off 4 p.m. Tuesday against Grain Valley, followed by Smith-Cotton and Kirksville.
Wednesday, The Tigers play Capital City at 5:30 p.m. and The Gremlins challenge the hosts in the nightcap.
Smith-Cotton’s girls tip-off 8:30 p.m. Monday against Grain Valley and 4 p.m. Tuesday with Father Tolton.
The Kingsville Tiger Classic tips off with a Northwest-Green Ridge matchup 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Lady Gremlins begin against Drexel 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a contest between Green Ridge and the hosting Lady Tigers. Northwest takes on the hosts 6 p.m. Wednesday, proceeded by Sacred Heart and Chilhowee.
The Mustangs play Chilhowee 6 p.m. Monday, Crest Ridge’s JV 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Kingsville 6 p.m. Friday.
Warsaw Tournament
GIRLS
Monday, Dec. 2
4:30 p.m.
Skyline at Knob Noster
6 p.m.
Clinton at Cole Camp
7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at El Dorado Springs
9 p.m.
Warsaw at Butler
BOYS
Tuesday, Dec. 3
6 p.m.
Warsaw at Clinton
7:30 p.m.
El Dorado Springs at Cole Camp
9 p.m.
Butler at Knob Noster
Tipton Tournament
GIRLS
Monday, Dec. 2
4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Russellville
6 p.m.
Vienne at Chamois
7:30 p.m.
La Monte at Tipton
9 p.m.
Smithton at New Bloomfield
BOYS
Tuesday, Dec. 3
4:30 p.m.
La Monte at Smithton
6 p.m.
Vienna at Chamois
7:30 p.m.
Russellville at Jamestown
9 p.m.
New Bloomfield at Tipton
Marshall Tournament
GIRLS
Monday, Dec. 2
5:30 p.m.
Kirksville at Marshall
8:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley
Tuesday, Dec. 3
4 p.m.
Father Tolton at Smith-Cotton
7 p.m.
Capital City at Marshall
Wednesday, Dec. 4
4 p.m.
Kirksville at Capital City
7 p.m.
Grain Valley at Father Tolton
BOYS
Monday Dec. 2
4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Grain Valley
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Kirksville
Tuesday, Dec. 3
5:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Capital City
8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Marshall
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5:30 p.m.
Kirksville at Capital City
8:30 p.m.
Grain Valley at Marshall
Kingsville Tiger Classic
GIRLS
Monday, Dec. 2
4:30 p.m.
Northwest at Green Ridge
7:30 p.m.
Drexel at Chilhowee
Tuesday, Dec. 3
5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Drexel
6:30 p.m.
Green Ridge at Kingsville
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6 p.m.
Northwest at Kingsville
9 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Chilhowee
BOYS
Monday, Dec. 2
6 p.m.
Northwest at Chilhowee
9 p.m.
Holden JV at Kingsville
Wednesday, Dec. 4
4:30 p.m.
Northwest at Crest Ridge JV
7:30 p.m.
Chilhowee at Kingsville
Friday, Dec. 6
6 p.m.
Northwest at Kingsville
9 p.m.
Crest Ridge JV at Chilhowee
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
