The Post 642 Sedalia Travelers begin the Zone 2 Tournament 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, as the No. 3 seed hosting the Post 69 Hillcrest Merchants at Hidden Valley Sports Complex in Blue Springs.
A victory advances Sedalia (23-16, 12-6 Zone 2) to play the winner between the second-seeded Blue Springs Rod’s A’s and Post 131 Warrensburg.
Post 21 Independence, which split a doubleheader with the Travelers Saturday, July 20 to end the regular season, challenges the No. 1-seed Lee’s Summit Outlaws 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Championship day for the double-elimination tournament begins 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Winner of the Zone 2 Tournament advances to the four-team state tournament. Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium is scheduled to host the American Legion AAA Missouri State Baseball Tournament for the second straight season.
Last year, Post 5 Jefferson City claimed a second consecutive state title, while runners-up Post 63 Cape Girardeau accepted an invite to the Mid-South Regional Tournament.
Sedalia Juniors drop 2 games to Washington at AA State Tournament
Post 218 Washington twice came from behind to beat the Post 642 AUX Sedalia Junior Legion baseball team in the American Legion AA Missouri State Baseball Tournament at Ronsick Field in Washington, eliminating Sedalia from the postseason.
Post 389 Scott County claimed the state title with a 5-2 win against Washington.
Sedalia scored twice in the 11th inning of the tournament opener, but Washington plated three in the bottom of the frame, with help from an error, to survive the contest.
Post 642 AUX entered a must-win game with the Blue Springs Elks having lost the previous five matchups. They snapped the streak as Caleb Egbert and Carson Hunolt had three hits apiece, Zach Simmons surrendered four runs in five innings pitching and Sedalia’s juniors out-hit Blue Springs 14-5 en route to an 8-6 victory.
In the win-or-go-home rematch, Washington rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to eliminate Sedalia from the tournament. Sedalia finished the season 28-18.
